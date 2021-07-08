This Franklin cottage near Lake Carmi has space for a trailer and its own dock

This seasonal cottage on the shores of Lake Carmi is an ideal getaway. It sits on one of three leased lots which have a concrete slab for a camper, garden space, shade and a dock of your own.
The cottage features a traditional rugged interior and comes with a kitchen.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 (three quarter
Price: $125,000
Square Feet: 720
HIGHLIGHTS: seasonal cottage, near lake, camper space, dock included
Listed by Dianna Benoit-Kittell of KW Vermont- Enosburg
