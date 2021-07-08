You are the owner of this article.
This Franklin cottage near Lake Carmi has space for a trailer and its own dock

317 Dewing Rd, Franklin

This seasonal cottage on the shores of Lake Carmi is an ideal getaway. It sits on one of three leased lots which have a concrete slab for a camper, garden space, shade and a dock of your own.

The cottage features a traditional rugged interior and comes with a kitchen.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 (three quarter

Price: $125,000 

Square Feet: 720

HIGHLIGHTS: seasonal cottage, near lake, camper space, dock included

Listed by Dianna Benoit-Kittell of KW Vermont- Enosburg

