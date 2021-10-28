On Thursday, Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax introduced two new electric school buses with Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials. The buses, added to the Franklin West Supervisory Union’s fleet, are part of a pilot project to analyze energy usage and effectiveness with large-scale electric vehicles.
The Agency of Natural Resources Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund (EMTF) is testing how well electric school buses work in Vermont’s cold, windy and mountainous terrain.
One of BFA Fairfax's new electric school buses.
BFA Fairfax senior Charlotte Wood voiced her approval of the new clean-energy buses during the ribbin cutting ceremony on Thursday. Both Gov. Phil Scott and Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, applauded her.
Students, Principal Justin Brown and Gov. Phil Scott and Julie Moore, Secretary of the Agency of National Resources applaud Rebecca Foster, CEO of Vermont Energy Investment Corporation.
A view from inside.jpg
A view from inside Bellows Free Academy Fairfax's new electric school buses. (Kate Barcellos)
An easy, quiet ride.jpg
One of BFA Fairfax's new electric buses. (Kate Barcellos)
Arrival.jpg
Anyy who wanted a ride around the parking lot were welcome. (Kate Barcellos)
Charlotte Wood.jpg
Cutting the ribbon.jpg
Olivia Brand, Charlotte Wood, Gov. Phil Scott and BFA Fairfax Transportation Supervisor Patsy Parker gather for the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Kate Barcellos)
Officials tied the two electric buses together with a green ribbon to be cut qith giant green scissors in honor of the occasion. (Kate Barcellos)
One of BFA Fairfax's two new electric school buses. (Kate Barcellos)
First ride.jpg
Bellows Free Academy Principal Justin Brown joins Gov. Phil Scott, reporters, students and staff on one of the two electric school buses at BFA Fairfax. (Kate Barcellos)
Gov. Phil Scott arrives at BFA Fairfax to introduce two new electric school buses. (Kate Barcellos)
Gov. Phil Scott speaks with constituents.JPG
Gov. Phil Scott arrives at BFA Fairfax to introduce two new electric school buses. (Kate Barcellos)
Gov. Phil Scott waits to climb aboard.jpg
Gov. Phil Scott waits his turn to board the electric school bus. (Kate Barcellos)
The new electric school buses have recognizable blue bumpers. (Kate Barcellos)
Two new electric school buses are making BFA Fairfax their home. (Kate Barcellos)
Patsy Parker drives the bus.jpg
Patsy Parker, Transportation Supervisor for BFA Fairfax, takes her seat at the wheel for a ride around the parking lot. (Kate Barcellos)
Julie Moore, Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources introduced Gov. Phil Scott at the unveiling of the two electric school buses. (Kate Barcellos)
Principal Justin Brown .jpg
BFA Principal Justin Brown spoke at the introduction of the school's two new electric busses. (Kate Barcellos)
Waiting for the bus.jpg
Gov. Phil Scott got a seat in the first row of the new electric school bus for a ride around the BFA Fairfax parking lot. (Kate Barcellos)
FWSU is one of three school districts selected for the program. The others are Champlain Valley School District and Barre Unified Union School District. All will monitor their new electric bus performances over the next year.
Julie Moore, secretary of the agency of natural resources, said the program would be an important step in addressing greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont.
The districts and one transit agency, the Marble Valley Regional Transit District, have each exchanged two electric school buses and their charging equipment for two of the older diesel buses part of their fleet, including one 2004 bus from FWSU that was driven approximately 10,000 miles every year.
The school district partners have provided cost share for the project, the cost of comparable diesel buses for schools and 25% of total costs for the MVRTD. EMTF funds make up the difference, around $3 million.
After a year, data will be collected to inform future electric bus purchases in Vermont, outlining how well the vehicles run in cold weather, their efficiency and their cost-effectiveness. Patsy Parker, transportation director for BFA-Fairfax, said she looks forward to seeing what the study could prove in terms of next steps in reducing carbon emissions and making transportation in schools more efficient.
“I have to say that I love driving by that fuel pump,” Parker said, laughing.
Charlotte Wood, one of the founders of the Climate Action Club at BFA-Fairfax and a BFA senior, applauded the effort as a “huge step in the right direction” toward combating climate change. Olivia Brand, senior at the Champlain Valley Union High School and member of its Environmental Action Club agreed.
“The youth, us, we are paying attention to the actions of our representatives,” Brand said during Thursday’s event. “The good and the bad. Thank you for being positive role models, and for letting CVU be a part of the change.”
The school buses that arrived at the district in July and August of this year came from the Blue Bird and Lion Electric Company, and BFA-Fairfax Grade 5-8 principal Justin Brown said they’ve been working smoothly since the beginning of the school year.
A release from the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation and ANR said the school might save as much as $36,000 in fuel costs by running two electric buses instead of two diesel, and annual greenhouse gas emissions will be around 97% lower than that of diesel buses.
Scott, a self-proclaimed auto-enthusiast, said Thursday he is excited about the progress of electric vehicles moving beyond passenger cars and onto larger vehicles and the technological advancements made in future-ready technology.
“This pilot is so important because we know that life is changing,” Scott said. “The challenges ahead are great, and there are no easy answers. But many small steps, like this, are part of the solution.”
