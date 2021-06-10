This cozy cottage provides a nice escape from the hustles of everyday life. Your backyard could lead directly out to the lake for beautiful views year round. If you're not feeling adventurous enough to go outside you could look through the sliding door in your kitchen for a similar effect.
The house comes fully furnished with a fireplace and the Hog Island public boat launch is nearby.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $227,900
Square Feet: 1,120
HIGHLIGHTS: Lake Champlain shoreline, deck, bathroom updated, fully furnished
Listed by Lipkin Audette Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
