This house is fixed up but still has the character that previous owners enjoyed. It has a backyard and formal dining room for entertaining as well as a back porch for owners and visitors to enjoy.
The house has three bedrooms and a den/office on the second floor. The woodwork details on the staircase and throughout the house are one of a kind and look built to last.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 (full)
Price: 249,900
Square Feet: 1391
HIGHLIGHTS: owned solar panels, back porch, close to I89 for commuting
Listed by Geri Reilly of Geri Reilly Real Estate
23 Cedar St, Saint Albans
