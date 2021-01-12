BROOKLINE — Take camping to a whole new level with this open-air cabin that’s tucked into a forest grove on a flower farm. But get your reservations in now.
The cabin, located in Brookline and on the same property as the Tanglebloom Flower Farm in southeastern Vermont, was the most wishlisted Airbnb in the state in 2020, and its calendar is already filling up for this year.
It gives you an immersed sense of camping in the forest with the added luxury of screened walls, which let the breeze in but keep the bugs out, and a cozy, full-sized bed. With no electricity to the cabin itself, this spot is where you can truly unplug and unwind.
About:
- Cost: $91 per night
- Bedrooms: 1 (1 double bed sleeps two guests)
- Bathrooms: 1 (clean, modern, and private easy-to-use composting outhouse)
Amenities:
- Essentials including towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper
- Pocket Wi-Fi near the main house
- Dishes and silverware
- French press coffee maker
- Cooking basics including pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
- Shampoo and shower gel
About the space
There are curtains that can be closed along the front and back of the cabin, there’s a front porch for you to enjoy a morning coffee or evening cocktail, and there's a hammock for you to enjoy a good book or simply listen to the woods. Cook your meal over the upright fire pit made of concrete blocks, or visit one of the local eateries that are just 10 minutes away.
The outhouse is equipped with a solar-warmed camp shower that has a 5.8 gallon capacity and provides seven to 10 minutes of water pressure.
While Wi-Fi doesn’t reach the cabin, it can be accessed — if necessary — on the main house’s covered porch, which also has an outlet for charging devices.
There are plenty of swimming holes and hiking trails that are minutes away, including one that takes you to a spot where you can catch stellar views of the sunset. You can also take a stroll through the working flower farm that’s right nearby, but you will always have complete privacy from the landowners at the cabin itself.
