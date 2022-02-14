ALBURGH — After a tragic barn fire in Alburgh trapped a farming family’s livestock and equipment inside and burned everything to the ground, help wasn’t far away.
“You never realize how not-alone you are until something happens that brings everyone together,” said owner Karrey Carton-Juaire. “I never would have imagined our little community banding together when someone was in need. To rise up, and to make sure everyone is okay.”
Last Tuesday, ferocious winds whipped a flame into a full-fledged barn fire, incinerating everything inside, including two horses, four cows, six sheep and eight chickens. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“There were some big things about to happen here, and now it’s all been leveled,” Carton-Juaire said.
With their animals, barn and a neighbor’s home destroyed, the Carton-Juaire family mourned. But the deep hearts of Vermonters around them weren’t about to let the family down. Neighbors, friends and members of the farming community across the state rose to the occasion and formed support groups online to help the farmers out.
A GoFundMe was created by Karrey’s colleagues Kelsie Mesec and Madison Roberts and was shared online to garner support. By Friday, the drive had raised more than $620 of the $10,000 goal. Non-monetary donations, like halters for their remaining horses and homemade lasagna, are also rolling in.
“Nobody forgot about us,” Carton-Juaire said.
The fire
Before going to sleep last week, Karrey Carton-Juaire remembered around 10 p.m. that she left her water bottle in the barn during evening chores.
“I’m very attentive,” Carton-Juaire said. “I like to go out every night and do my visits, tuck my critters in. I feed everybody, I get all of my kisses in before I go to bed.”
But before she left her bedroom to retrieve her water, an orange glow caught the corner of her eye through a window:
The family barn, where animals, the work truck, tools and equipment were stored, had suddenly caught fire.
“It wasn’t 20 minutes after chores that the entire barn was engulfed,” Carton-Juaire said. “By the time I saw it, it was already too late.”
They tried to open the backdoor to run out to the barn and save their animals, but the heat from the fire forced them back inside. They quickly gathered what they could to evacuate their home in the event that the fire took the house, too. They fled in the middle of the night, while the flames engulfed their barn and the beginnings of what they hoped would soon become Frontier Farms, an after-school program where students could learn about animal husbandry and receive animal therapy services.
“We’re starting from the ground up again,” Carton-Juaire said. “We’re looking at a lot of costs that aren’t covered.”
While the family is trying to focus on their “silver lining,” that is, that their house didn’t catch fire, the loss of their animals is devastating.
“We didn’t just lose our herds, we lost family members,” Carton-Juaire said. “For me, that’s the hardest part. I raised each one of them from birth.”
A community comes together
Crystal Hansen, owner of Daydream Equestrian Services, was one of just a few neighbors and community members who ran to her friend's aid. Carton-Juaire’s daughter posted online that the family needed emergency Banamine for one of their injured cows, and Hansen began to see posts early in the morning of neighbors who noticed the blaze and called 911. By looking at the pictures posted and knowing the area, Hansen knew that the fire was at the Carton-Juaire farm. She gathered her spare Banamine and headed over.
The next day, Hansen started posting online about the fire. The family was taking donations of anything that could help them recover, whether it was tack equipment for their horses, tools or money. After posting on the Alburgh town Facebook page, Hansen said the family went viral.
“I had messages from a lady in Craftsbury who offered to ship equipment to St. Albans,” Hansen said. “And someone in Virginia sent something. It just went absolutely crazy.”
Farmers in their community offered up their equipment and labor to help the family clean up debris when the investigation concludes.
“Everyone has been so responsive online, asking what more they could do,” Hansen said.
Others, like Hansen and her mother, make dinners for the family while they regroup and figure out a way forward.
“I haven’t had to cook in two weeks,” Carton-Juaire said. “People are thinking about what I can’t think about right now. I’m trying to run a household in the midst of chaos.”
A household favorite is Hansen’s mother’s Mexican lasagna, which substitutes tortillas and salsa for noodles and marinara.
Frontier Farms
Carton-Juaire said her son — who has special needs — has always had a mystical connection with animals, particularly horses. From the time he was young, he and the family’s Morgan stallion were attached at the hip, and she said it was that connection that led him through some challenging times.
There was a need in her community, she said, for alternative youth therapy programs. Having seen how horses helped her son, Carton-Juaire decided to begin building Frontier Farms, an alternative, farm-themed afterschool program where students can access counseling and support services and animal-based therapies.
“[Thanks to animals] my son is a completely different person now,” Carton-Juaire said. “He’s not the same person that he was 10 years ago.”
One of the founding principles of Frontier Farms was strengthening the connection between nourishment, nature and work. The plan was to breed their cows and milk them to help cultivate an appreciation for old world techniques, history and the food cycle.
“Vermont used to be all dairy and sheep farms,” Carton-Juaire said. “Now, our farms are dropping off left and right. We can bring it back a little bit and give our children an experience that they wouldn’t have otherwise this way … [The experience] is critical to their frame of mind.”
Starting the business over is a daunting challenge, but Carton-Juaire said they’re trying to focus on next steps: cleaning the site, bringing back their three remaining horses and fundraising for their losses. Her husband is a contractor, and along with his work truck he lost all of the tools for his trade.
“Everyone in the community, especially the horse community, has given us incredible support,” Carton-Juaire said. “There’s a lot still to do, and some discovery to participate in. I have absolutely no idea when we will start to rebuild, but we will rebuild.”
