In one week, everyone age 16 or older in Vermont will be eligible. But for the time being, the age group that comes before that in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program will be eligible to schedule vaccination.
In other news to watch for this week, the St. Albans City Council will host a special legislative guest, and the state’s tax filing deadline for tax year 2020 has been extended.
Here are a few things to know as well reach the middle of April:
Vermonters age 30-plus eligible
Beginning Monday, Vermonters age 30 and older are eligible for vaccination. This is the second-to-last age group in the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
During a press conference last week, state officials announced that, beginning last Friday, Shaw’s pharmacies would carry vaccines through the federal pharmacy vaccine distribution program. Rite Aid and Price Chopper pharmacies will also begin carrying vaccines starting Monday.
Also beginning Monday, federal financial assistance will become available for families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. According to Smith, families who’ve lost a loved one can qualify for up to $9,000 in reimbursement, while families who’ve lost more than one loved one can qualify for up to $35,000.
Busy city council meetingRep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., is on the agenda to speak about the American Rescue Plan during Monday’s meeting of the St. Albans City Council, kicking off a busy evening for the elected body.
Also on the agenda are approval of the city’s 2021 street and sidewalk plan, a presentation by a resident who is petitioning for the city to opt-in to a retail cannabis market, and a public hearing for a Vermont Community Development program grant application to benefit Healthy Roots Collaborative.
Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. More information can be found on the St. Albans City website.Tax deadline extended
For those worried about filing taxes, you no longer need to file by Thursday for the state of Vermont.
The deadline for Vermont personal income tax filings for tax year 2020 has been extended from April 15 to May 17 in alignment with the federal due date change announced by the IRS last month.
This extension means taxpayers can file their 2020 Vermont personal income tax, and pay any tax owed, by May 17 without penalties and interest. This extended due date also applies to Vermont Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit Claims.
Although the filing deadline has moved, Vermonters who wish to file their returns and claims before May 17 can still do so. The Department encourages all taxpayers to file electronically and request a direct deposit if they are owed a refund.
If taxpayers need additional time to file personal income tax returns, they may request an extension of time to file until Oct. 15. Those requesting an extension of time to file for filing personal income tax returns are reminded that these extensions do not extend the time to pay any tax owed, and tax must be paid by May 17 to avoid penalties and interest. Vermonters should still file their Homestead Declaration and Property Tax Credit Claims forms by May 17 to avoid late fees assessed by a taxpayer’s town.
This extension does not apply to any tax year 2021 estimated payments. Most taxpayers do not need to make estimated payments because their taxes are withheld from their paychecks and paid to the Department by their employer.
This week’s meetingsMonday, April 12
— St. Albans City Council meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Village Board of Trustees meets at 7 p.m.
— Berkshire Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Richford Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Bakersfield Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Fairfield Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
— St. Albans Town Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
— Fairfax Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Swanton Village Library Trustees meet at 6 p.m.
— Enosburg-Richford Unified Union School District Board meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Northwest Communications Union District Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Richford Development Review Board meets at 7 p.m.
— Enosburg Falls Village Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Fairfax, Fletcher and Georgia School Boards meet jointly at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
— St. Albans Police Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m.
— Franklin Water Department and Selectboard meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
— Highgate Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.