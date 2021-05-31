As we head into the first week of June, communities in Franklin County pay homage this week to fallen veterans with Memorial Day celebrations taking place Monday.
Here are a few things to know as May comes to an end:
Memorial Day
A number of Franklin County groups and communities had events scheduled for Monday. Because of the holiday, be aware that municipal offices will be closed, and potentially a number of businesses.
St. Albans Memorial Day Parade
When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Details: Join the American Legion, the VFW, Elks Club and local First Responders in a parade and ceremony in celebration and memory of our veterans and active duty service men and women. Parade begins at BFA at 10:30 am, follows north on Main Street, circles Bank & Church Streets, and ends in Taylor Park. Senator Randy Brock and Mayor Tim Smith are among the guest speakers.
Swanton Village Memorial Day Parade
When: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Details: This year's Memorial Day Parade will start at 2:30 p.m. from the Babcock School parking lot and head north on Grand Avenue to the park.
Highgate Memorial Day Parade
When: 12 p.m.
Details: Parade begins at noon at the HighgateSports Arena, traveling on Route 78 to the municipal building. A drive-thru chicken barbecue is scheduled to take place beforehand at 10:30 a.m. at the fire department.
Franklin Memorial Day Parade
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Details: Parade runs from Franklin Central School to St. Mary's cemetery for a wreath ceremony, before going to the town green and monument and Maple Grove for more ceremonies. Parade will end at the school.
BFA Theater Awards, NCTC appreciation night
The hard work of BFA St. Albans theater program students will be recognized Friday during Theater Awards Night, which will be streamed online at 7 p.m.
The annual festival, the Junior Jam, also called The Clash of the Classes: A One Act Play Competition, is a heart-pounding race to the curtain fall beginning in the spring, when each grade democratically elects their own director to be the head of their own production. The directors then choose their one-act play or pick one suggested by Drama Director Susan Palmer. Parts are cast, and crews assemble to raise the poetry and comedy up from its paper dungeon to come to life onstage.
This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, classes filmed their performances and then aired the performances online May 28. Awards for the winners of the festival will be announced at the Theatre Awards Night.
That’s not the only event Maple Run Unified School District community members have to look forward to. Northwest Career and Technical Center will be holding its annual Appreciation Night on Saturday at the Collins Perley Sports Complex with a barbecue beginning at 5:30 p.m. and ceremony at 7 p.m.
Fairfax assessor grievance hearings
Do you believe the value of your Fairfax property is not accurately reflected? The town assessor is holding grievance hearings Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hear resident concerns, according to a notice on the town website.
To schedule an appointment, call (802) 849-6111 extension 19. Appointments must be scheduled no later than Wednesday, June 2.
This week's meetings
Monday, May 31
— Franklin Recreation Department meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
— Swanton Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Georgia School Board meets at 6 p.m.
— Missisquoi Valley School District Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
— Highgate Library Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Maple Run Unified School District board meets at 6 p.m.
— Northern Mountain Valley Unified Union School District board meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
— Highgate Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
— Georgia Fire Department business meeting at 7 p.m.
— Franklin Zoning Board of Adjustment meets at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.