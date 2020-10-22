Things you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 22.
A judge has tossed out a plea agreement between prosecutors and Jack Laplant, accused of shooting at police officers in January 2018.
The deal would have sent Laplant to prison for five years, with an additional 10 under post-release supervision. Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen rejected the deal, saying it was insufficient punishment given the severity of Laplant's actions and an inadequate deterrent to others.
Laplant allegedly fired three shots from an AR-15, including one at Lt. Jason Wetherby, at around 6 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 2, 2018.
Wetherby and Sgt. Michael Malinowski both gave powerful statements at the hearing on Wednesday, with Wetherby telling Laplant, "Every decision about what you do is a decision about who you are."
Republican Carl Rosenquist is facing a challenge from independent Ben Chiappinelli in a race to represent Georgia in the Vermont House.
Both men spoke with Messenger reporter Michael Frett, offering their perspectives on childcare, climate change, agriculture and the state's response to COVID-19.
Read the interview with Chiappinelli here.
Read the interview with Rosenquiest here.
Swanton is now among the towns able to give residents cash cards with which to make purchases at local businesses.
The Swanton Enhancement Project will be giving away cards this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Swanton Chamber of Commerce.
Each card is valued at $20 and there is a limit of one per household. They may be redeemed at 40 area businesses.
Cards will also be made available to those in need through local food shelves.
Considering buying a home? NEFCU has a free workshop to help.
New England Federal Credit Union is offering a free webinar to take you through the mortgage process.
It's from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Learn more here.
The Enosburg boys soccer team took on Richford Tuesday.
The Hornets picked up an 8-1 victory over the Falcons, with six members of the team contributing to the goal total.
However, Falcons' coach Eric Burch wasn't terribly disappointed with the outcome, telling the Messenger that playing teams in a higher division gives his players useful experience come playoff time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.