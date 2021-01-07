Happy Friday! The holidays may be over and the long month of January may be ahead, but that doesn’t mean there’s no fun left to be had.
Here are four things to do this weekend:
VT WOMENPRENEURS: VISIONING AND GOAL SETTING FOR THE NEW YEAR, 12-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8 Virtual
Are you a business owner or looking to start one in 2021? Tune in to this virtual and interactive workshop Friday to learn tips and share experiences. Krissy Leonard, a business and marketing coach, will lead the training. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite through this web address: https://bit.ly/38mHFaG
SATURDAY SCARIES, 8-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9 Highgate Library and Community Center Facebook Page
Do you love scary stories? If so, this weekly program hosted by the librarians at the Highgate Library is for you. Head to the library’s Facebook page every Saturday at 8 p.m. to listen to a terrifying story read aloud. The free event is recommended for adults and older teens.
INDOOR WATERPARK, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9 Jay Peak Resort
Throughout the month of January, Vermonters can enjoy an entire day of fun at Jay Peak Resort’s Pump House Indoor Waterpark for $30. Valid proof of current Vermont residency (license, etc.) is required. Only 75 guests are allowed at the waterpark at a time, so be sure to reserve your tickets online in advance at https://bit.ly/2JTS2cT. Promo code: 802Waterpark
HISTORY FROM HOME, anytime St. Albans Museum
Spend time learning about history as a family this weekend by utilizing the St. Albans Museum’s online resources and templates. Build a family tree, learn and practice morse code, create a family recipe book or write your own newspaper. All resources are free to use and download. stamuseum.org/history-from-home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.