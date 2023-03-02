ST. ALBANS — With no agreement yet on the table this week, St. Albans Creamery & Supply workers are planning to strike starting this weekend.
According to Teamsters Local 597 president Curtis Clough, problems between management and the creamery’s workers began this summer when a new management team from Dairy Farmers of America, or DFA, was brought in to administrate the facility.
“A lot of members feel like the new management team is extremely dishonest and doesn’t work in good faith with the employees,” Clough told the Messenger earlier this week.
The change has caused a disruption for workers, as they try to acclimate to extensive schedule changes and the revolving door of new hires and fires.
Teamsters Vermont Local 597 voted back at the end of January to start striking if changes weren’t made to better treat employees. Clough said the union is looking specifically for three things: better scheduling, changes to health plans and increased compensation.
Among the issues, some workers have been scheduled to work seven days a week for months on end, and if they push back due to medical appointments or travel delays due to weather, they can be fired without cause. Combine that with managers who flagrantly use racial slurs and defamatory language, and the result has been the creation of a “miserable work environment,” Clough said.
“We’ve lost a lot of the tenured people to termination or retirement, and it's starting to weigh on people,” Clough said.
The company also has rolled out a limited health insurance plan for new employees, which delivers less benefits. Clough said the union is looking to eliminate the second lower tier for new employees altogether, as it essentially shuts off the ability for new workers to access any of the benefits that longer employed workers enjoy at a lower cost.
By Thursday, union discussions with DFA were still ongoing. An earlier proposed agreement was voted down last week by union members due to the lack of health insurance changes.
Workers also are asking for more compensation, as inflation continues to create the need for higher wages, Clough said.
“The workers have run dry. Time for a fair contract in St. Albans!” Vermont Local 597 posted on social media.
When asked about the negotiations and proposed strike, DFA provided the following statement:
“We continue to negotiate in good faith with the union representing workers at Dairy Farmers of America’s St. Albans, Vt. Plant, and remain interested in reaching an agreement. Dairy Farmers of America adheres to all labor laws and values safe and fair working conditions for all employees.”
The bigger picture
DFA purchased the St. Albans Creamery back in 2019, and the national co-op is facing some large-scale challenges alongside the local union’s strike. This summer, a New York dairy farm filed a class-action lawsuit against DFA arguing the company has unfairly benefited from cheap milk prices, forcing dairy farms to shut down at an alarming rate due to low revenues.
The result – according to the lawsuit – has been a largely consolidated market in New England that hurts farmers. The case specifically names the 2019 purchase of the St. Albans Creamery as evidence of DFA’s control in the market as it looks to hamstring competition.
“Like the arsonist taking credit for putting out the fire, DFA has sought to spin its actions as saving or stabilizing the Northeast Dairy Market it was hellbent on bleeding to death,” the lawsuit reads.
DFA has contested the categorization.
While that challenge’s outcome will be determined in the courts, there is plenty of evidence that Vermont dairy farms are losing out, while Vermont’s dairy manufacturers have largely benefitted from changes in federal market policy passed in the early 2000s.
The trend in the dairy industry since that time has seen a widespread consolidation of the market. In total, the latest count of dairy farms, conducted in November of 2022, estimates that there are 467 dairy farms in Vermont, down from 1,549 back in 2000.
Franklin County has 105 dairy farms, according to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.
For a time, smaller farmers were able to jump into the organic market to combat consolidation, but that too has changed as costs related to inflation, lower prices for milk and disruptions in grain prices have ended up undercutting profits in recent years.
Citing the accelerating trend, Vermont’s organic dairy farmers asked the General Assembly this January for a $9.2 million bailout to combat the wave of bankruptcies. Maddie Kempner, the policy director of the Northeast Organic Farming Association, estimates that without action, Vermont could lose 30 organic dairy farms in the first half of 2023 alone.
The Vermont Senate Dairy Task Force, which was created to tackle the issue, points to federal milk pricing as part of the reason for the problem, and the legislature is hoping to eventually change state law to help farmers pull in more revenues by instituting a minimum pricing for goods sold by dairy producers.
The bill that would do so, however, is still being drafted.
Back to the strike
If workers and DFA can’t reach a deal by this weekend, Clough said workers will officially begin their strike on March 5 at midnight by picketing outside the plant.
How it will affect DFA’s operations, however, is still largely unknown. Clough said workers have specific knowledge about how to run the processing plant, which can’t be quickly learned, and the new management doesn’t necessarily have the full understanding of how it works.
That could lead DFA to completely shut down the plant and shift its trucks to head to another facility. As of 2021, the company owned 86 manufacturing facilities across the United States.
“We don’t know what DFA is going to do,” Clough said. “They’re a gigantic corporation. They could hire every CDL driver from here to Timbuktu.”
Another option is to bring in another group of workers to replace those striking, but the move could be difficult in the tight labor market. Workers for industrial jobs especially have been hard to secure for manufacturing facilities as Franklin County’s unemployment rate hovers under 3% due to a depleted workforce.
Either way, Clough said union workers plan to be on site to educate those entering and leaving as they stand on the picket lines, if there is no agreement before the strike’s deadline.
“Things could be better, but they’re just not,” Clough said.
As of Thursday at press time, the discussions continue.
