ST. ALBANS — On Sunday morning, two men reportedly broke into the Beverage Mart and left with approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept., officers responded to an alarm at the closed business around 3:43 a.m. When they arrived, they found evidence of forced entry but no one inside.
The thieves reportedly stole vaping products, cigarettes and alcohol.
They are described as white males between the ages of 18 and 25, wearing dark clothing and masks.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the St. Albans Police Department at:
- Phone: (802) 524-2166
- Web Site: www.stalbanspd.com
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAlbansPoliceDept
