FRANKLIN COUNTY — Like many school administrators working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maple Run Superintendent Bill Kimball is up before 6 a.m. trying to figure out how the school day will proceed with 10% less staff in schools.
While each day presents a new puzzle, Kimball and others said that it is the teachers that are making it work.
“I think going into education you need to know that you need to be flexible,” Maple Run special educator Sarah McNulty said “Not a lot of days are the same, but we’ve brought a whole new level of flexibility.”
Across the county, school officials told the Messenger that staff practically donned capes to reach their students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas teachers are asked to go the extra mile during normal days at school, suddenly educators were forced to pivot on a dime, adapt and restructure classrooms and schedules to make room for social distancing, testing, behaviors and far more frequent absences.
“Staff here have been incredible,” said Highgate Elementary School Principal Yeshua Pastina, who now helps substitute in classrooms in addition to his regular duties. “We are re-teaching students how to be at school … We are learning as educators how to bring our students back. We want our students to do well and to be successful, but it’s a really tough time. But we’re here, we’re learning and we’re together. That’s what’s really important.”
For the Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School, teachers and students alike have reported symptoms and had to leave school randomly in the middle of the day. Dan Palmer, co-principal, said he’s filled in when needed and that a sign-up sheet has made it possible for teachers to fill in for one another when needed.
If anything, the pressures of COVID-19 have only sharpened their resolve and strengthened the determination of staff to reach their students, to care for them, and bring them back to school. From remote learning to hybrid models, contract tracing and test-to-stay programs, educators have had to jump from guideline to guideline and somehow make it all come together on a daily basis.
“Our teachers have done a fantastic job of just rolling with it,” Palmer said. “Just ebbing with the guidance and the changes that are happening. They adapt. If we need a pass system, they do it. They’ve rolled up their sleeves and done what they needed to do. It’s been hard, but they’ve done a fantastic job to make sure the school year went well.”
The ‘zig-zags’
Fletcher Elementary Principal Aimee Toth and her staff have labeled the adaptation of each day’s new challenges “zig-zags.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, educators arrived for their daily classes with lessons prepared days — sometimes months — ahead. But flexibility has been the name of the game as school districts struggle to juggle in-person learning and a once in a lifetime pandemic.
At Toth’s school and many others across the county, each classroom has been organized into self-contained pods to limit interaction between different student groups. Lunches are delivered to classrooms to avoid the intermixing that can happen in a cafeteria setting, and if a teacher is out for the day, another staff member — even an administrator — will step up to cover a period, or a full day, she said.
The same is happening in Swanton: at MVSD there is a sign-up sheet where teachers can cover for one another in the event of a dismissal or absence, according to co-principal Dan Palmer.
Many times, principals assume the role of substitute teachers because of the shortage of staff and substitutes.
“Administrators are teaching in classrooms for a whole day,” said Highgate Elementary School second grade teacher Domye Labrusciano. “I have never seen that before.”
Kimball said he had his “put me in coach” moment when he was drafted to fill in for a 6th grade class back in December. Many principals, including Palmer and Highgate Elementary School Principal Yeshua Pastina, have done the same
The approach is usually ad-hoc. While Toth, Kimball, Pastina and Palmer usually know what their staff numbers will be the night before, there are cases when staffing needs to be shifted on a moment’s notice.
Either way, last-minute changes have become standard, educators said.
At the Cold Hollow Career Center in Enosburg, students and staff normally gather for coffee and tea in the foyer to chat as colleagues and friends. The halls are quiet these days, but students are still getting work done.
Many students are out on their job sites, which often include social-distancing guidelines, and the shift to on-the-job work has helped them keep them on track – working in the field toward their certifications and coming into class – despite the challenges.
The center itself has been hit hard by the virus, CHCC director Nate Demar said.
“We only have 13 total staff and seven program teachers so when one or two are out it definitely puts a burden on us” Demar said. “But we also have (staff) that are willing to step in and sub. We can cover in-house with people who know our students and have those relationships. We’ve been able to pick ourselves up very, very well.”
In the CHCC auto shop, two automotive students put their skills to the test working on a lifted car last Thursday. Demar said the program already has local sponsors coming into the school to recruit future workforce members and handing out swag. Hats and clothing from Handy’s Toyota sat folded on one of the work benches as the students worked.
Sometimes, Demar said, one of their students will be identified as “close-contact,” or having had contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19. Educators send the students home, but they keep in contact.
“The students are just so happy to be in school,” Demar said. “The worst feeling in the world is when I have to tell one of our students they can’t come to school that day. I never, ever thought I’d have to tell a student that. School should be a place where they are all allowed to come and learn.”
Similar scenes are playing out across Franklin County.
In Domye Labursciano’s second-grade classroom in Highgate, students jumped from one activity to another, frequently checking in with their teacher to set their learning schedules and activities. The students were quiet but busy, with books open and masks on while they worked on their laptops.
“This (school) is like our home,” Labrusciano added. “We come here, we have our purpose, and being at our homes and still trying to fulfill that purpose was heartbreaking. We tried our best to make virtual learning happen, but students need a lot of supports, and for families under that pressure to make that happen – that’s like trying to play football in a pool.”
This year, she said kids and whole rooms of students have been sent home because of close-contact with potential COVID-19 cases. In such cases, teachers look at what they can do to keep up the quality of education.
“I was showing up here every day and then meeting with one of my kids after school (because he was out for two weeks.)” Labursciano said. “It is not right that any kid should be left behind, and I wasn’t going to allow that.”
McNulty, who’s son has special needs, said his teachers would sometimes show up on the lawn to give him a little interaction outside of his monitor for the day. She said other teachers were handing out cell phone numbers to go above and beyond.
To return the favor, she often shows up with Dunkin’ Donuts coffee in hand when she’s called into a school to fill in for a staff member.
“You have to be super flexible, I drink a lot of Dunkin’s coffee,” she said.
Even young students have adapted to the new approach.
Fresh in from arts class, Highgate teacher Michelle Patnode’s kindergarten class filed in last Thursday with their masks on. The students scurried to their spot on the rug for a story, while Patnode took up her position sitting cross-legged on a chair at the front of the room with a storybook in her hand.
“At the beginning, they were coming in two years behind where they normally would be,” Patnode said. “As much as we can, we’re trying to make it a normal year for them. One of our main focuses is making sure they’re okay. And they’re okay. They’re going to be okay.”
The day’s lesson? Her day’s story featured two friends learning how to make-believe and create a little magic whenever possible. Her students sat in awe as she introduced characters who encouraged one another to pretend and grow.
“Your students become your kids,” Highgate kindergarten teacher Michelle Patnode said. “They’re everything to you. You can’t not show up.”
Shifting Guidance
As teachers adapt, they’ve also had to juggle new guidance released by the Vermont Agency of Education. The latest info, released last weekend, asked students and staff to stay home if they showed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.
Universal indoor masking is required up until at least Feb. 28, when the guidance will be re-examined.
Under the new guidance, schools will also no longer be required to conduct contact tracing, but a new program will provide at-home antigen tests for students who have shared a classroom with someone who has an identified COVID-19 case.
“The rapid pace at which the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads in combination with a dramatic increase in cases makes contact tracing both ineffective from a public health perspective and untenable from a school operations perspective,” the latest Agency memo reads.
For teachers, the change has just been another data point to work around.
“Small adaptations like that are happening on a daily basis, everyone is rolling with it. Students come ready to learn here and they’re really just taking things in stride,” Toth said.
And with plenty of community support and understanding, she said they’ll be able to get through the surge.
“People go into education because they believe in education,” Toth said. “Teachers always have to respond to where [students] are and be the bridge from where [students] are and where they want to take them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.