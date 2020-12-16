ENOSBURGH – The first thing one noticed as they wandered into this Enosburgh events center’s lobby Tuesday were the smells of home cooking.
The second thing was owner Lise Gates’ smile, still visible from behind a holiday-themed mask.
Gates, the longtime owner of Enosburgh’s Dairy Center after buying the events center from her parents decades ago, recognized almost everyone coming through the lobby, greeting everyone by their first names and hometown reminisces about doll houses and schooldays.
Everyone left with at least one family-style meal.
“I think this has helped a lot of people,” Gates told the Messenger in-between visits with locals. “Without this, they might be eating cereal.”
In the past several months, Gates has partnered with Age Well, an area agency on aging serving, among other places, Franklin County, to serve meals to seniors through the Everyone Eats program.
Everyone Eats, a hunger-fighting initiative funded through allocations from Vermont’s share of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act, directs federal funding to restaurants impacted by the pandemic to produce free meals for the food insecure.
Statewide, many have heralded the program as a success, lauding its ability to support both restaurants affected by COVID-19 while bringing food to many of those caught up in a rising level of food insecurity spurred by both COVID-19 and its accompanying economic shocks.
At the Dairy Center, the program takes the place of congregate meals the events center and its accompanying restaurant used to offer before COVID-19 made such gatherings impossible.
Between September and December, the program has regularly brought between 150 and 200 people – mostly seniors and many facing possible food insecurity – through the Dairy Center’s doors with promises of a free “grab-and-go” meal.
While Tuesday’s saw a slight drop-off in visitors brought on, Gates hypothesized, by a cold snap that sank temperatures below freezing, more than 150 people were registered to receive at least one free meal prepared in the Dairy Center’s kitchen.
Gates also had no illusions about how important those meals would be for some of those who came through the door. “It’s helped a lot,” Gates said, before repeating herself. “It’s helped a lot.”
For Age Well, the organization also coordinating Meals on Wheels in Franklin County, offering meals through Gates’ Dairy Center is viewed as “another available tool” for addressing what has appeared to be growing crisis involving elderly Vermonters’ access to nutritious food.
After the state began ordering businesses closed and limiting gatherings in response to the first cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, the number of older Vermonters enrolled in Meals on Wheels through Age Well grew, climbing 40 percent in the opening months before falling only slightly during the summer.
After another more recent surge in COVID-19 prompted further public health restrictions on social gatherings last month, Age Well reportedly saw demand from Meals on Wheels again climb another 10 percent in less than a month.
“Everyday we get new calls from people needing meals,” Chris Moldovan, Age Well’s nutrition and wellness director, told the Messenger. “We’re in unprecedented times.”
Alongside food insecurity, the pandemic also brought concerns regarding social isolation, as the loss of social gatherings and fears around the heightened risks of severe COVID-19 complications for the elderly meant many older Vermonters were less likely to leave home and less likely to see loved ones.
Providing meals through the Dairy Center, a longtime partner with Age Well used to the organization’s nutritional requirements and owned by a familiar face to many of those growing up in Franklin County’s east, provided an easy road to meeting some of those older Vermonters most affected by the pandemic.
“This is an opportunity to meet the needs of people whose situations have changed dramatically in the past nine months,” Moldovan said. “This is an effort to provide meals from a good source… from a community member they trust.”
For Gates, providing take home meals with Age Well was a natural step after years of hosting complimentary congregate meals and working with Age Well on Meals on Wheels. It was also a natural step for her as a member of the Franklin County community.
Gates described it as a kind of responsibility inherent in her family. She picked it up from her parents, she said, and was more than happy to share stories about her own grandchildren – ages six and four – who organized a food drive in their New Jersey home.
“You’ve got to do this kind of stuff,” Gates said. “You’ve got to.”
Partnering through Everyone Eats also brought a much-needed income stream after COVID-19 throttled her business, an events center that thrives on its restaurant, its catering services and its ability to host the exact kinds of gatherings now discouraged amid COVID-19.
“It’s awful,” Gates said of the pandemic’s effects to her business, and while the Dairy Center’s restaurant and accompanying bowling alley were still open, restrictions currently in place on restaurants and other businesses definitely slowed traffic through her events spaces.
The surging number of COVID-19 cases Vermont began seeing this November and continues to see has only made those effects worse, according to Gates. “Business went from almost being back to normal this summer to very quiet,” Gates said.
She brought the Messenger into the Dairy Center’s events space – the Stonebrook Event Center – that she said had been used only once since October. “It’s empty,” she said. “I haven’t used it for anything.”
As the pandemic continues, however, Gates said she intends to continue supporting the community as a meals site partnered with Age Well, even as the Everyone Eats program’s recently boosted funding eventually dries up.
She said she worried about how many of those currently grabbing food through Everyone Eats wouldn’t be able to access proper meals on their own, whether it be for financial reasons – many older Vermonters live on limited fixed incomes – or because they may not know how to cook.
That’s why so many of the meals Gates offers every month, from cooked chicken to, in next month’s case, lasagna, are the kinds of home-style meals popular during the family dinners an ongoing pandemic has effectively put on hold.
There was also a clear need Gates hoped to address through her foods, something she underscored as she read off an email from an appreciative client who said something akin to “I cannot express how helpful it was” and quoted others who stressed they weren’t sure what they’d do without Gates’s meals.
“They need them,” Gates said.
