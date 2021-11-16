SWANTON — William Hancy watches his miniature horses dart around their enclosure. Joker gallops into a playpen to swat at a ball. Bella gives him the eye, and Bruce can be heard munching on hay inside his stall.
For Hancy, the three horses are his primary tools for helping organizations ease their way through major transitions. His business, Chiron Revelations, pairs teams with the equine consultants to see how each group reacts to the other.
“Put them in with people, and it’s a whole other layer,” he said.
Under the Chiron Revelations umbrella, Hancy uses his past experience and his horses to help organizations with team building, confidence building, developing leadership traits and encouraging diversity and inclusion.
He also applies a business paradigm called Strengthscope to find out what energizes employees. Identifying each person’s strength can better help a team find the path forward when dealing with major changes, he said.
His horses pick up on biorhythms and react accordingly. For example, if a leader wants to get a horse to follow him or her across an enclosure, the horse will know if that leader is worth following in the first place.
Hancy will look for such cues and apply subsequent scenarios to glean out how a team functions. After multiple exercises, the horses help reveal the state of a group’s relationships and each individual’s role.
He and the business group will then take a short walk to his front porch where he mediates the group conversation and pushes it forward based on whatever happened.
“The horses are not judgmental, so I just ask questions based on observations,” he said.
Hancy launched Chiron Revelations in 2019 after two retirements. His first job was in the Air Force, where he spent more than two decades in the intelligence field.
“We went everywhere and did everything around the world,” he said. “But I couldn’t tell my family what I did. I wanted to get a job where I could talk about it.”
He refocused his career on helping businesses manage change. He grabbed a masters in the field and ended up in Vermont where he landed a position at Champlain College after spending years as a business consultant.
He needed only one look at his current place in Swanton before he was sold on the move.
“This is our paradise. We still have people who live in Swanton that don’t know that we’re here,” he said.
After hearing a speaker talk about equine assisted learning, Hancy was inspired to start his own business. At the time, he had no experience with horses.
“I learned so much about leadership in those two hours that you can’t just read about in books,” he said.
Hancy got certified in the program and found his three miniatures at an equine rescue farm in New York.
These days, he’s looking at helping local businesses and eventually, veteran’s groups, find their strides.
“I know that people, as soon as you say ‘horse,’ they think it’s going to be a touchy feely thing or some fad, but they’ve been around longer than humans,” he said. “We use the horses as our partners.”
