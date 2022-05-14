ST. ALBANS CITY — When asked to share his pronouns, Keith Longmore – wearing a “1776 Forever Free” shirt – made it pretty clear where he stood in his first appearance at the City of St. Albans Belonging, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
“I’m Keith Longmore. American. MAGA. Make America Great Again,” he said.
Five minutes later, the committee devolved into a shouting match. The national debate around racism, representation and free speech had arrived at the city’s doorstep.
“Your presence here has denoted a complete lack of responsibility on the part of the city,” committee member Reier Erickson said in a raised voice. “You wearing that shirt denotes a complete lack of respect for the work we’re doing here.”
“This committee is a fraud and an affront to the people of this city. These people are good people,” Longmore replied.
“You are not the boss of me. You do not have control over my body. You do not tell me what to do. You can stop, and you can shut your mouth,” Erickson continued.
After a full minute of loud arguing between the two, committee member Eliana Castro piped in from the Zoom screen.
“If I can interject, can we break this up for a second?”Castro said.
“No,” Longmore said. “We’re trying to address why —”
“No?” Castro said. “Okay. So, Keith —”
Committee member Preston Fuller reminded everyone of the process rules.
“Point of order!” he said from Zoom. It stopped the yelling, which allowed the meeting to proceed as planned.
The exchange, however, did not clear up the issues brought forward by Longmore’s position on the board – a local conservative black business owner, who argued publicly Tuesday night that the committee’s work was doing more harm than good.
Longmore’s appointment on the BEI Committee had been a concern of committee members before he showed up to the committee’s third official meeting held this past Tuesday, May 10.
During its April kickoff, members of the group discussed the potential disruptions Longmore could bring to the committee due to his past public statements. And in May, the committee brought city representatives to answer questions related to his appointment to the group.
Longmore didn’t attend either meeting.
When he began to question some of the committee’s past actions Tuesday night, Castro explained that they were past agenda items that he could have had a say in when they initially met.
“People miss meetings,” Longmore said Tuesday.
“I had a baby a month ago. I was here,” Castro replied.
After the initial outbursts, however, committee chair Leah Christopher quickly reigned in the arguments, and the group began to get to work off the meeting’s agenda.
After committee member Reese Kelly gave a statement addressing the murder of transgender woman Fern Feather in April, the group began to work on creating a foundational document – a community agreement – that set the ground rules of discussion.
“At this point, I am going to implore everyone to take a deep breath and for the remainder of tonight to do their very best to show up as their best selves to not interrupt one another and to be respectful. I will not tolerate anyone’s behavior that is unbecoming of this committee and of this community,” Christopher said before members began.
With the argument still hanging in the air from ten minutes earlier, the discussed ground rules focused on meeting attendance, asked that members state their intentions and defined the responsibilities of each committee member, which included doing additional research about the topics to be discussed.
“We each have our strengths and we all have to work in those areas where we’re not so strong,” Castro said.
If a committee member does not follow through or potentially misses the meeting, the committee could then censure that member, Erickson said. Or the committee could ask the St. Albans City Council to remove them.
Kelly asked that the rules recognize that people have different experiences, and that disparaging such experiences or saying they never happened can be demeaning for the people who lived them.
“I’ve experienced homophobia in St. Albans, and someone else who is gay or lesbian or bisexual, might say, ‘I’ve never experienced it here.’ It doesn’t mean our truths are wrong. It just means we’ve had different experiences,” Kelly said.
After suggestions were made on the committee’s document, Christopher asked that the committee hold on passing it until they had time to consider it.
“I’m going to be real honest. I think there was a lot going on tonight that was said and unsaid, and I think that will give people an opportunity to reflect a little bit,” Christopher said.
After wrapping up that discussion, the committee voted on advising St. Albans City about its Juneteenth flag and asked that the city include the Black Lives Matter emblem on the flag as well as a QR code explaining the holiday. The group also approved Castro to help the city draft a proclamation about Juneteenth.
Longmore, however, wanted to breach the topic of his involvement in the committee, which Christopher tabled until the end of the meeting.
His argument was that the committee had painted St. Albans and its community in broad strokes, thereby vilifying its population as “racist abominations,” and that the committee members had unfairly dragged his own name through the mud. He also pointed out that Franklin County is a conservative area when compared to the rest of Vermont.
“They’re just people and the approach and the things that have been said are over the top. A lot of folks are very upset,” he said.
As for representation, Longmore said he knew that Vermont had a strong majority of White people before moving here, and it didn’t bother him.
“They’re white people. They do white people things. I’m okay with that,” he said.
Committee members pushed back against Longmore’s critiques.
Erickson said that Longmore had the wrong idea about the committee’s goals, and the group hadn’t set out to change the community because they hated it. Instead, they wanted to see it improve.
The group that Erickson founded, Neighbors for a Safer Saint Albans, has tracked hundreds of instances of racist imagery, sayings and memorabilia being posted in public places.
“The point is we love this community and we set this up so the community could be better,” he said.
Castro said that Longmore had been guilty himself of painting in broad strokes, and that the community is a diverse set of networks. As for the committee’s comments about Longmore, she stood by what she said.
“None of us said that [the community was racist], we just don’t want you on this committee,” she said.
Fuller said Longmore was also incorrect about White people’s ideas about the BEI committee, as his own church members were “thrilled” about him participating on the committee.
“We need to be careful of who we speak for,” he said.
Days after the meeting, Christopher said the group is still working on its foundational documents and she foresees that it’ll be able to accomplish good things down the line despite the sometimes difficult discussions expected to arise.
“We knew at the start that there was going to be some difficult discussions,” Christopher told the Messenger.” If they weren’t, we would have solved them 100 years ago.”
