Zachary Perry, a psychology major from Swanton, made the Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University. To make the Dean's List students must achieve a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
Daniel Smullen from St. Albans, made the Dean’s List at Lehigh University. Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.
Olivia Lamphere from St. Albans, was named to The University of Alabama President's List for Spring Semester 2021. In order to receive this honor, students must have a semester academic record of 4.0 (all A’s), they must all be full time undergraduate students taking a full course load.
Madelyn Coon from Saint Albans, VT has been named to the dean's list for academic excellence for the 2021 spring semester.
To be a dean’s list recipient, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the semester, excluding “P” grades, without any incomplete or missing grades for the semester. In addition, students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the semester.
Brooke Wheel of Saint Albans graduated from Plymouth State University on May 8. She received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Physiology.
