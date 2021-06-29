The following Franklin and Chittenden County students have made Dean’s List at St. Michael's College during the Spring 2021 semester. Congratulations to these students!
Annika Coloney, a May 2021 graduate environmental studies & gender studies major from Fairfax (05454) and a graduate of Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax.
Andrew Branon, a May 2021 graduate history & secondary education major from Fairfield (05455) and a graduate of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans.
Marsha Lee Blaisdell, a junior accounting & business administration major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax.
Brooke Caragher, a senior biology & elementary education major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of Milton Jr-Sr High School.
Ryan Johnson, a sophomore business administration & accounting major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of Rice Memorial High School.
Olivia Couillard, a sophomore criminology major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of Milton Jr-Sr High School.
Cameron Goodrich, a senior environmental Science major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of Milton Jr-Sr High School.
Jeremy Little, a junior political science & Spanish major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of South Burlington High School.
Carol Goodrich, a junior psychology major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans.
Sierra Pepin, a sophomore psychology & elementary education major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of Milton Jr-Sr High School.
Sayde Dorain, a May 2021 graduate psychology & elementary education major from Milton (05468) and a graduate of Rice Memorial High School.
Reece Pawlaczyk, a May 2021 graduate biochemistry major from Saint Albans (05478) and a graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School.
Abigail Sullivan, a May 2021 graduate business administration & psychology major from Saint Albans (05478) and a graduate of Burke Mountain Academy.
Brook Hodgeman, a junior physics major from Saint Albans (05478) and a graduate of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans.
Kaitlyn Fielding, a junior art and design & art education major from Swanton (05488) and a graduate of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans.
Cailey Comiskey, a senior pre-pharmacy major from Swanton (05488) and a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
Rachael Bombardier, a junior psychology & criminology major from Westford (05494) and a graduate of Essex High School.
