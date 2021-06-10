These students were named to the University of Vermont Dean's List. To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Vanessa Archambault of Enosburg Falls, VT
Lillian Ashton of Enosburg Falls, VT
Georgia Babb of Enosburg Falls, VT
William Beattie of Saint Albans, VT
Julia Bernier of Saint Albans, VT
Emily Bourdeau of Swanton, VT
Jenna Bourdeau of Swanton, VT
Leah Branon of Fairfield, VT
Claire Bushey of E Fairfield, VT
Matthew Campbell of Enosburg Falls, VT
Mariah Choiniere of Franklin, VT
Sierra Coolbeth of Saint Albans, VT
Forrest Deslauriers of Saint Albans, VT
Abigayle Domingue of Saint Albans, VT
Tianyi Dou of Saint Albans, VT
Avery Feeley of Franklin, VT
Cassandra Greenwood of Richford, VT
Christine Greenwood of Richford, VT
Olivia Harrison of Saint Albans, VT
William Harvey of Saint Albans, VT
Meghann Howrigan of Fairfield, VT
Hanna Hurtubise of Richford, VT
Ethan Ireland of Saint Albans, VT
Jacqueline Leo of Saint Albans, VT
Emma Lovelette of Saint Albans, VT
Riley Maher of Bakersfield, VT
Mezrah Masada of Saint Albans City, VT
Ryan Parker of Cambridge, VT
Trey Poquette of Saint Albans, VT
Sarah Porter of Swanton, VT
Hannah Randall of Jeffersonville, VT
Sarah Robtoy of Swanton, VT
Shane Seals of Fairfax, VT
Kaitlyn Shumway of Sheldon, VT
Tristan St. Cyr of Enosburg Falls, VT
Anthony Storti of Cambridge, VT
Maisie Talbot of Saint Albans, VT
Brianna Walker of Swanton, VT
Malachi Witt of Fairfax, VT
These Franklin County students were named to the University of Vermont's Dean's List
Jean Macbride
