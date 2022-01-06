Congratulations to the following students from Franklin County who have been named to the Plymouth State University President's List for the fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Fall 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Caylin Bessette of Saint Albans
Kieran Shea of Fairfax
Cameron Nielsen of Swanton
Mollie St Pierre of East Fairfield
