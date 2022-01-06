Award Stock

Congratulations to the following students from Franklin County who have been named to the Plymouth State University President's List for the fall 2021 semester. 

To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Fall 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Caylin Bessette of Saint Albans 

Kieran Shea of Fairfax 

Cameron Nielsen of Swanton 

Mollie St Pierre of East Fairfield

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you