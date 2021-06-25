Two Franklin County students won academic accolades from their colleges.
Julia Ormerod of Fairfax, VT made the dean's list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. A student receives the Dean's list based on the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
Noah Rouleau of St. Albans, VT earned his bachelor of science in Athletic Training in Springfield College in Massachusetts.
