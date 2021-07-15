Congratulations to these students who graduated from Saint Michael's College on May 13, 2021.
- Annika Coloney of Fairfax with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies & Gender Studies
- Andrew T. Branon of Fairfield with a Bachelor of Arts in History & Secondary Education & Spanish
- Andrew A. King of Highgate with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
- Sayde Korrin Dorain of Milton with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology & Elementary Education
- Owen William Cioffi of Saint Albans with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Reece Maxwell Pawlaczyk of Saint Albans with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
- Abigail Roth Sullivan of Saint Albans with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Psychology
- Nicholas A. Bourdon of Saint Albans Bay with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology
