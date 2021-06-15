Graduation Photo

The following students at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) earned associate degrees in spring 2021.

Alburgh:

Josie Henry

Jenna Hope Jesseman

Regon Lowe Jr.

Leah M. Smail

Samantha Kristine Thompson

Bakersfield:

Corinne Michelle Clowes

Enosburg Falls:

Kimberly A. Covert Airoldi

Pacis A. Govea

Margaret Jones

Charlotte Rose Martino

Nicole Lee Oswald

Shanelle R. Spaulding

Lucille A. Stanhope

Jessica Lynn J. Trombly

Fairfield:

Cheri Hutchison

Grand Isle:

Trever Joseph Boutin

Sophie Marie Decker

Montgomery:

Thomas Ian Gage

Richford:

Kyra J. Jewett

St. Albans:

Cheryl A. Barratt

Casey C. Bessette

Alaina Danielle Boulet

Paige M. Brothers

Logan Mikel Cunningham

Gabriel P. Friz-Trillo

Heather Garceau

Paul A. Gleason Jr.

Kyle Andrew Kubas

Samantha J. Lamotte

Trevor Martin

Hunter Allen Parah

Christel Santiago Rodriguez

Elese Gabrielle Snay

Skye Stevens

Alexis Zandra Taft

Sebastian Taft

Desiree M. Vatter

Mary C. Wimble

St. Albans City:

Abigail F. Corey

Swanton:

Rachael Kay Hackett

Tatianna LeBlanc

Aaron Ross Lester

Chelsea E. Messier

Tiffany Anne Morse

Kristopher Charles Remillard

Nicole Lindsey Trudo

