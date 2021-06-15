The following students at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) earned associate degrees in spring 2021.
Alburgh:
Josie Henry
Jenna Hope Jesseman
Regon Lowe Jr.
Leah M. Smail
Samantha Kristine Thompson
Bakersfield:
Corinne Michelle Clowes
Enosburg Falls:
Kimberly A. Covert Airoldi
Pacis A. Govea
Margaret Jones
Charlotte Rose Martino
Nicole Lee Oswald
Shanelle R. Spaulding
Lucille A. Stanhope
Jessica Lynn J. Trombly
Fairfield:
Cheri Hutchison
Grand Isle:
Trever Joseph Boutin
Sophie Marie Decker
Montgomery:
Thomas Ian Gage
Richford:
Kyra J. Jewett
St. Albans:
Cheryl A. Barratt
Casey C. Bessette
Alaina Danielle Boulet
Paige M. Brothers
Logan Mikel Cunningham
Gabriel P. Friz-Trillo
Heather Garceau
Paul A. Gleason Jr.
Kyle Andrew Kubas
Samantha J. Lamotte
Trevor Martin
Hunter Allen Parah
Christel Santiago Rodriguez
Elese Gabrielle Snay
Skye Stevens
Alexis Zandra Taft
Sebastian Taft
Desiree M. Vatter
Mary C. Wimble
St. Albans City:
Abigail F. Corey
Swanton:
Rachael Kay Hackett
Tatianna LeBlanc
Aaron Ross Lester
Chelsea E. Messier
Tiffany Anne Morse
Kristopher Charles Remillard
Nicole Lindsey Trudo
