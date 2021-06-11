Spring 2021 Academic Honor's Recipients:
University of Vermont Dean's List-Students must have a grade point average of at least 3.0 and be in the top twenty percent of their class in their college or school.
Vanessa Archambault of Enosburg Falls, VT
Lillian Ashton of Enosburg Falls, VT
Georgia Babb of Enosburg Falls, VT
William Beattie of Saint Albans, VT
Julia Bernier of Saint Albans, VT
Emily Bourdeau of Swanton, VT
Jenna Bourdeau of Swanton, VT
Leah Branon of Fairfield, VT
Claire Bushey of E Fairfield, VT
Matthew Campbell of Enosburg Falls, VT
Mariah Choiniere of Franklin, VT
Sierra Coolbeth of Saint Albans, VT
Forrest Deslauriers of Saint Albans, VT
Abigayle Domingue of Saint Albans, VT
Tianyi Dou of Saint Albans, VT
Avery Feeley of Franklin, VT
Cassandra Greenwood of Richford, VT
Christine Greenwood of Richford, VT
Olivia Harrison of Saint Albans, VT
William Harvey of Saint Albans, VT
Meghann Howrigan of Fairfield, VT
Hanna Hurtubise of Richford, VT
Ethan Ireland of Saint Albans, VT
Jacqueline Leo of Saint Albans, VT
Emma Lovelette of Saint Albans, VT
Riley Maher of Bakersfield, VT
Mezrah Masada of Saint Albans City, VT
Ryan Parker of Cambridge, VT
Trey Poquette of Saint Albans, VT
Sarah Porter of Swanton, VT
Hannah Randall of Jeffersonville, VT
Sarah Robtoy of Swanton, VT
Shane Seals of Fairfax, VT
Kaitlyn Shumway of Sheldon, VT
Tristan St. Cyr of Enosburg Falls, VT
Anthony Storti of Cambridge, VT
Maisie Talbot of Saint Albans, VT
Brianna Walker of Swanton, VT
Malachi Witt of Fairfax, VT
Castleton University Presidents List-To qualify students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Jamie Ledoux of St. Albans, VT
Margaret Lewis of Fairfax, VT
Isabel Paquette of Franklin, VT
Adsel Sparrow of Saint Albans, VT
Jared Thatcher of Fairfax, VT
Castleton University Dean's List - To qualify for this academic honor, students have to maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
Cody Baranik of Saint Albans, VT
Katherine Beaudry of Saint Albans, VT
Brooke Boudreau of Swanton, VT
Maxwell Boulerice of Swanton, VT
Taylor Bushey of Saint Albans, VT
Machaela Corbin of Swanton, VT
Kara Fiarkoski of Saint Albans, VT
Samantha Hydon of St Albans, VT
Ethan Kelleher of Swanton, VT
Adira Maynard of Franklin, VT
Callie Parks of Swanton, VT
Noah Swainbank of Enosburg Falls, VT
Olivia Thayer of Franklin, VT
John Thompson of Bakersfield, VT
Jazmyn Townsend of Fairfax, VT
Ethan Wimette of Fairfax, VT
Karley Zier of St. Albans, VT
Husson University- students must carry a full time load of 12 credit hours with no class receiving a pass/fail grade, complete all courses by the end of the semester and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade point average
Sean B Remillard of Fairfax, VT
Lassell University-students must complete a minimum 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.5
Jorrie Simpson of Saint Albans, VT
Spring 2021 Degree Recipients:
College of Fine Arts at Ohio University- Bachelor of Fine Arts Majoring in Dance - Performance and Choreography
Martina Costanza of Fairfax, VT
