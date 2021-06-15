The Vermont Business Magazine has named the best Vermont Businesses To Work At and a few Franklin County businesses have made the list.
These are the businesses in Franklin County that were recognized:
Liquid Measurement Systems, Inc.
This business focuses on fuel management and gauging systems for airplanes and is located in Georgia.
Edward Jones
Located in St. Albans Town, this business is focused on giving financial advice to customers.
Health Care & Rehabilitation Services
This business is a nursing and long term care facility located in St. Albans.
