FRANKLIN COUNTY — Driving around Franklin County, there’s a chance you’ll see a few construction crews out on the roads.
For VTrans, Vermont’s agency of transportation, it’s all part of the summer construction season, and this year, the Vermont statehouse is budgeting historic amounts for what’s coming up next.
Historic investment
Gov. Phil Scott signed the state’s transportation bill on Thursday, June 9, which funds upcoming infrastructure improvements to the tune of $868 million thanks to substantial federal investment.
Compared to last year’s transportation budget, that’s a $200 million increase.
“The signing of this historic Transportation Bill into law will enable VTrans and the DMV to complete many critical projects sooner than anticipated, with an end result of better services and more transportation options for Vermonters,” Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said in a statement.
While some funds are going toward public transportation, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation-related services, the majority will fund the building of roads, bridges and sidewalks.
In the new bill, $158.8 million has been set aside for highways and interstates, $51.3 million is for reconstructing intersections and $225 million will fund bridge improvements.
Here’s how that is expected to play out locally, according to VTrans planning documents.
2022
The resurfacing of U.S. Route 7 between Swanton and Highgate began construction this past April, and it is slated to wrap-up by August. In its latest construction report, VTrans warns that drivers may be stopped by flaggers due to work on guardrails and signage along the route as they continue the six-mile-long road resurfacing project.
The scope of the work also includes realigning Monument and Decker roads with the state highway and updating culverts.
The estimated cost of the work is $2,590,765.
Stormwater improvements near Interstate 89 in St. Albans began this past May. According to engineering reports on the project, Rugg Brook is categorized as an impaired waterway due to stormwater run-off, and the project would initiate the construction of stormwater improvements, such as drainage basins, to reduce run-off’s impact near I-89 and state Route 36 in St. Albans.
The project is expected to be finished by October, and the estimated cost is $3,118,492.
The paving project on the section of state Route 78 between Lakewood Drive in Swanton and Depot Street in Highgate is expected to start in June and wrap up by September. Six miles of pavement are scheduled for an update during the project, as well as repairs to guardrails, some ditching and, potentially, the addition of rumble strips.
The estimated cost of the project is $1,954,789.
Montgomery and Richford residents will also be familiar with two bridge replacements that are both ongoing. In Montgomery, the work continues on a bridge on state Route 118, where flaggers and temporary stop lights control traffic, and in Richford, construction is ongoing on the state Route 105 bridge.
2023
In the next construction season, almost eight miles of state Route 105 extending east from St. Albans towards Sheldon is due for milling and resurfacing. The project has a start date set for May of 2023, and it is currently in the design phase. VTrans has set the expected date to bid for the project as next November.
To prepare for construction, VTrans is replacing culverts along the route this summer.
To make the trip between Fairfax and St. Albans a little smoother, VTrans is preparing to resurface 12 miles on state Route 104 during next summer’s construction period.
The bid period for the project is expected to start February.
2024
The state Route 104 bridge in Fairfax is scheduled for replacement. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and wrap up the following year.
Vtrans will be conducting another project – adding new sidewalks – three miles away from the bridge project on the south side of state Route 104 extending from Huntville to Paige roads. On the north side, sidewalks will be added just west of Buck Hollow Road.
The target construction schedule is winter 2024 to summer 2025.
The western half of state Route 78 in Swanton is scheduled for reconstruction and widening between Alburgh and the Village of Swanton. During the two-year construction period, traffic will be dealing with one-way alternating traffic.
The project is expected to begin construction in the winter of 2024 and wrap up by 2026.
2025
While Vtrans will often plan years ahead to keep up a revolving list of projects. The details, such as start dates and general plans, could very well change in the next three years. With that said, here’s what’s currently on the books for VTrans down the line.
Another sidewalk project has been planned for Franklin County, and this one could help the students of Missisquoi Valley Union Highschool in Swanton by the end of 2025. The new sidewalks are expected to extend from the eastern side of the Village of Swanton to the high school’s driveway.
The project to update Interstate 89 from Swanton to the international border is one of the larger projects on this list. Its preliminary stages were completed in spring of last year.
Construction would consist of replacing the top two inches of pavement and updating guard rails and berms. The entire project, however, would require work on almost 25 miles of highly-trafficked pavement.
VTrans expects the extensive resurfacing to extend through the 2025 road construction season. Bids are scheduled to go out in fall of 2024.
An update of the section of state Route 242 extending six miles out of Montgomery to Westfield is also expected in 2025. Compared to standard paving resurfacing, VTrans has scheduled a road reclamation for the project, which consists of pulverizing the road into aggregate to later build it back up.
Montgomery’s Main Street could get some alternative transportation options due to pedestrian and bike path upgrades planned for the 2025 construction season. Since preliminary plans for the project are scheduled to be completed next summer, details are relatively sparse, except that they could affect North Main Street in Montgomery and Main Street in Montgomery Center.
Planned projects
Not every VTrans construction project is on the calendar as they may still be in early scoping processes, or need more funding. Here’s a rundown of the projects on the state’s radar.
A project to update Swanton’s village center could come as early as 2026. The work would include improving pedestrian traffic by adding an all-way stop and installing sidewalks and blinkers. VTrans planning documents, however, indicate that the project is on hold.
With VTrans currently repaving U.S. Route 7 from Swanton to Highgate, the state agency is planning to update a four-mile-length between Swanton to St. Albans.
After resurfacing Interstate-89, VTrans is also considering making more general upgrades to the Swanton to Highgate section of the highway. Such improvements would include replacing traffic signals, making drainage bridges, repairing bridge decks and updating guardrails.
In coordination with VTrans, the Town of St. Albans is pursuing a buildout of a recreation path that could connect the Collins Perley Sports Center with the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, and the municipality received a grant from the state agency to scope out the project.
The proposed project would extend along state Route 104 and run by Northwestern Medical Center and Hard’Ack Recreation Center before connecting with the rail trail.
To hear comments about the proposed project, the Town of St. Albans Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the project for 6:30 p.m. June 28.
