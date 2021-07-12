Here is some roadwork going on in Franklin County, information courtesy of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Bakersfield – Roadway improvements are underway along VT 108. Plan on areas of one-way alternating traffic as crews work on paving.
Enosburgh – Traffic along VT 118 is detoured onto a temporary bridge. Motorists: be aware of truck traffic in/out of the work area.
Georgia – St. Albans Town – Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic along U.S. 7 as plug joints, drives, and line striping is completed.
Hinesburg – An intersection project on VT 116/CVU Road and Shelburne Falls Road continues. Motorists will encounter flagged one-way alternating traffic at the intersection from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
