The state has announced new walk-in clinics available across Vermont throughout the holiday weekend where residents can get COVID-19 vaccines.
More than 452,000 Vermonters have received at least one dose of vaccine, 82.1% of the eligible population.
Currently scheduled pop-up, walk-in events for this weekend are listed below. In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around Vermont are offering walk-in vaccinations.
Saturday, July 3
Burlington Fire Works, Battery Park Burlington, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
St. Albans Bay Park, 596 Lake St., St. Albans City, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Stowe Independence Day Celebration, Stowe Village Green, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
