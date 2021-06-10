Governor Phill Scott appointed several Franklin County residents to state boards and commissions this spring, including:
St. Albans
Harold Howrigan to the Current Use Advisory Board
Jason Whipple to the Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council
Catherine Ballard to the Pesticide Advisory Council
Denise Smith to the Vermont Citizens Advisory Committee on Lake Champlain
Fairfield
Grace Branon to the Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee
Highgate
Heather Wilson to the Interagency Coordinating Council
Fairfax
Catherine Dimitrick to the Northeast Fire Protection Commission
