Governor Phill Scott appointed several Franklin County residents to state boards and commissions this spring, including:

St. Albans

Harold Howrigan to the Current Use Advisory Board

Jason Whipple to the Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council

Catherine Ballard to the Pesticide Advisory Council

Denise Smith to the Vermont Citizens Advisory Committee on Lake Champlain

Fairfield

Grace Branon to the Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee

Highgate

Heather Wilson to the Interagency Coordinating Council

Fairfax

Catherine Dimitrick to the Northeast Fire Protection Commission

