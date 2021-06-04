Here is a list of planned construction in the region next week:
• Bakersfield: Drainage improvement activities continue along VT 108. Plan on areas with one lane of alternating traffic.
• Burlington: A concrete slab rehabilitation project continues on U.S. 7 and the Westbound I-189 off ramp. Night work begins at 7 p.m. during the week. A one-way alternating traffic pattern will be in effect. Delays may occur.
• Colchester: Lane closures between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for path excavation on the south side of VT 15 between Lime Kiln Road and the UVM Medical Fanny Allen Campus area and on the north side between Ethan Allen Avenue and Susie Wilson Road. Pedestrian access will be maintained.
• Enosburgh: Traffic along VT 118 is now detoured onto a temporary bridge as installation of the new bridge continues.
• Essex: Traffic continues to be shifted along VT 117 at its intersection with VT 289 for a culvert replacement project. There will be periodic lane closures Monday - Wednesday allowing for trucks transporting the old culvert off-site.
• Georgia: A paving project is underway along U.S. 7. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic as crews continue milling operations.
• Richford: Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic along VT 105 as a new roadway base is built between South Richford Road and VT 105A.
