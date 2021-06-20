Here is a list of planned construction in the region next week:
Burlington/South Burlington: A concrete slab rehabilitation project continues on U.S. 7 and the Westbound I-189 off ramp. Nightwork will take place Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A one-way alternating traffic pattern will be in effect. Delays may occur.
Colchester/Essex: Lane closures between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on VT 15 between Lime Kiln Road and Susie Wilson Road. Pedestrian access will be maintained.
Enosburg: Traffic along VT 118 is now detoured onto a temporary bridge as installation of the new bridge continues. Motorists: be aware of truck traffic in/out of the work area.
Essex: Traffic continues to be shifted along VT 117 at its intersection with VT 289 for a culvert replacement project. Motorists: please reduce speeds and be aware of truck traffic moving in/out of the work area.
Georgia/St. Albans Town: Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic along U.S. 7 as crews pave from St. Albans to Georgia. Expect minor delays.
North Hero/Grand Isle: Drawbridge construction continues along U.S. 2, day and night. A speed reduction remains in place. Mariners: the drawbridge will open at the top of the hour between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. each day. To request an opening or to communicate with the bridge tender, please use Channel 13 or call 802-372-4360.
Richford/Jay:Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic along VT 105 as a new roadway base is built throughout the project area.
Shelburne/South Burlington: Excavation work along U.S. 7 at all intersections between McIntosh Avenue and Swift Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday - Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel north and southbound.
Williston: Motorists will encounter lane shifts along U.S. 2 near its intersection with Industrial Avenue as a temporary detour is constructed. Traffic control will be present to allow for construction vehicles in/out of the work area during the day.
