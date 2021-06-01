On Instagram, Leah Stanely calls herself “Thickney Spears.” She’s a celebrity with local roots and 215,000 followers but is also the most bubbly and friendly person you’ll ever meet.
From Richford, Bakersfield and BFA St. Albans to Los Angeles and New York City, Stanley or “Voluptuousleah” has been spreading the message of body positivity and helping thousands of young girls along the way and she says she will continue to do that.
“I plan to continue spreading a happy positive message, it’s what our world needs.” says Stanley.
The Messenger spoke with Stanley on Tuesday.
Q: Where did you grow up and where did you go to school?
A: I grew up in Vermont! We moved around a bit. When I was younger but eventually spent the rest of my school years in Bakersfield. Previously we lived in Richford, where I spent my elementary years. After eighth grade in Bakersfield, I moved onto BFA St. Albans.
Q: When did you develop your body positive message? And how?
A: I’m not sure I can nail down a firm date to associate with my message. I’ve always been a confident person (believe me, I still had a few insecurities). I will say I dove into the body positive community back in 2016 – when I created my VoluptuousLeah Instagram and Blog. I had originally started with intentions of being a fashionista for all sizes, however, shortly after is when I discovered the world of body positivity, knowing it was the community for me, I dove in.
Q: Was there an “ah ha moment” where you realized what you were going to do?
A: I’ve had quite a few “ah ha” moments! There was the time I purchased my first bikini in the middle of December or January….during a VT winter with no vacation plans. It was the moment where I had seen myself transform from needing cardigans to wearing bikinis. Don’t let me fool you, I wore that bikini around my apartment and then the yard before I ever went to the beach. That’s when I realized, the body positive journey is an on-going journey. Once you reach a comfort zone, it’s time to leave and find a new one. Comfortable in a bikini? Great, let’s chat about short shorts + crop tops.
Another “ah ha” moment I’ve had was when I realized how much my work has impacted my nieces – it meant the world. Bullying starts in school, it’s a learned behavior, children + adults aren’t born bullies – they’re taught to be bullies. Being able to show children that no matter your appearance, you’re worthy makes a huge impact.
Q: You have 215,000 followers, what do you feel is your impact?
A: When I think about the impact I make, I don’t take numbers into consideration. Even if I’ve helped 1 or 2 people, I’ve had a large impact on their lives and that’s what matters most to me and that’s just as meaningful as helping hundreds.
Q: What are your body-positive points for girls?
1. BE YOU – no matter what.
Never dull your shine to please the eyes of someone else. Nobody can do you better than YOU! Aside from inspiring people to love their bodies, I’ve found that I’ve also inspired people to BE WHO THEY ARE. Be weird, it’s okay!
2. Remember confidence and body positivity is a life-long journey. Even the most confident people have “bad” days.
Some days I’ll revert to feeling like I need to wear a cardigan to cover my big arms, the very next day without thinking about it, I’ll toss on a tank top. How do I overcome it? Last week I literally had a chat with myself about not covering up my arms and then left the house without a cardigan. Find your insecurity, acknowledge it, ask yourself WHY you feel that way.
I had covered my arms for years and years because a little boy at Richford elementary (4th grade), told me he didn’t want to sit next to me and my fat arms. I spent the next 20 years covering them.
3. Remember that bullies are usually coming from a place of struggle and cast that onto others.
I’ve always said that bullies are coming from their own struggles: How can a fat girl be happy in her body when I’m not?
Your body is allowed to change, our bodies are made to change over time and that is OKAY!
Don’t let comparison take your happiness, we’re all different and we’re meant to be different. Embrace it
Remember, no matter what your size is, wearing a bikini, shorts, t-shirts, etc. IS NOT BRAVE, it’s you living like everyone else.
If it’s not brave for a thin person to wear a bikini and eat an ice cream, then it’s not brave for you either.
Small steps are big moves – even just trying on a bikini (or any clothing items that are controversial for a big body) is a big step if you’ve been afraid to try them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.