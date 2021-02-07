While not an exhaustive list, these are five of the most-expensive Franklin County homes that were closed on in January 2021.
5. 4015 Georgia Shore Road -- Georgia
Sold for $400,000 on Jan. 4, this two-bedroom ranch was on the market since mid-July. It has a full bathroom, 0.25 acres of land, and 1,790 square feet of finished space. Built in 1983, the home comes with a two-car garage, deck, and 55 feet of Lake Champlain water frontage.
4. 641 Highland Drive -- Montgomery
Sold for $400,000 on Jan. 14, this six-bedroom chalet was on the market since mid-July. It has two full bathrooms and two three-quarter bathrooms. The house is on seven acres of land and has 2,847 square feet of finished space. Built in 1974, it has a garage, balcony, and deck.
3. 4182 North Main Street -- Montgomery
Sold for $725,000 on Jan. 7, this three-bedroom ranch was on the market since the end of July. It has just one full bathroom and 1,606 square feet of finished space, but it comes with 159 acres of land. The house has a two-car garage, covered porch, shed, and barn. Built in 1989, it’s part of a working farm with fields and a stream.
2. 1 Valley Watch Road -- St. Albans Town
Sold for $880,000 on Jan. 29, this three-bedroom contemporary was on the market for almost a year. It has two full bathrooms, a three-quarter bathroom, and two half bathrooms. The house comes with 12.82 acres of land and has 4,352 square feet of finished space. Built in 1988, it has a nine-car garage, balcony, deck, and covered porch.
1. 800 Maquam Shore Road -- St. Albans Town
Sold for $905,000 on Jan. 29, this four-bedroom contemporary was on the market since early October. It has three full bathrooms, a three-quarter bathroom, and a half bathroom. The house sits on 0.78 acres of land and has 6,672 square feet of finished space. Built in 2000, it has a three-car garage, porch, gazebo, deck, and boat mooring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.