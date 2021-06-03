Williston — New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) has announced the winners of its 2021 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Scholarships. Each year, NEFCU awards three STEM scholarships of $3,000 each. This year’s winners:
• Delaney Sweet-Werneke is graduating from Bellows Free Academy Fairfax in June and plans to attend the University of Tennessee.
• Manolis Anemikos will graduate from Milton High School in June and plans to attend the University of Delaware.
• Linden Bronz-Russo graduates from Burlington High School this month and will attend the University of Vermont with a biochemistry focus.
New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU), headquartered in Williston, is a member-owned financial institution serving communities in twelve counties of Vermont.
According to NEFCU's website, the mission of the scholarship is to help increase the number of individuals who choose careers in the hard sciences by providing annual scholarships to applicants who best demonstrate their commitment to science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
