Messenger staff chose this photo as the Photo of the Year for 2020. It is of BFA student Peter Jolley playing outside with his music class, not only with a mask on, but also with the bell of his trombone covered by a filter. It perfectly represents the spirit of Franklin County community members as they endured the pandemic and found ways to move forward in a safe manner. This photo is from the article "Instructors push back on pandemic's muffling of music classes," in the Nov. 5 edition.