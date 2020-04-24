ST. ALBANS CITY – After eight years at the Northwest Technical Center (NWTC)’s helm, Leeann Wright will be recognized this year as the Vermont Association of Career and Technical Education Directors’ Director of the Year.
“I’m really humbled and proud to be recognized,” Wright said. “You don’t do this job to be recognized.”
The award is selected by the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA)’s executive council and presented every year during the VPA’s annual awards banquet to one-of more than a dozen directors steering career and technical centers around Vermont.
In her conversation with the Messenger last week, Wright was somewhat modest about the award, saying it was a “surprise” before asserting much of her success as NWTC’s director was largely due to the technical center’s assistant director, Lisa Durocher.
“I can’t go without giving my assistant director, Lisa Durocher, a huge shoutout,” Wright told the Messenger. “She is my partner, through-and-through. I have never worked with someone who works so hard.”
Her peers seemed positive about Wright’s recognition with at least one administrator within the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) and an official district statement applauding NWTC’s director after the award was announced.
“I am very happy to learn about Leeann’s recognition,” Susan Bosland, NWTC’s counseling coordinator, said in a statement from the MRUSD. “I have worked with Leeann since her start at [NWTC], and she has always brought a great deal of fun and care to her roles here.
“She has always kept the needs of students front and center in her decision making, and we are all very proud of her for receiving this well-deserved award!” Bosland added.
“[MRUSD] is home to a large number of distinguished administrators, and we are very proud of Mrs. Wright’s accomplishments,” an official MRUSD statement read.
Once a teacher at the technical center – Wright started with the district as a culinary instructor in 2006 – a lot of what Wright does now as director is behind the scenes, handling the hiring of staff, following up on student behavior and attendance and handling budgetary work.
It was a career path Wright, who made the leap from being a stay-at-home mother working part time in the Burlington restaurant scene to education through a Johnson State College program, didn’t expect when she first became a teacher more than a decade ago.
“I never really thought about being a school administrator,” Wright said. “I put my whole heart and soul into being a teacher.”
According to Wright, fellow faculty members “tapped [her] on the shoulder” and eventually nudged her into applying for the director’s seat and, eight years ago, Wright became the NWTC’s new director.
But while her work is now more oriented toward the administration of NWTC and its wide array of programming spanning cosmetology and automobile maintenance to the culinary arts and medical education, Wright can still be seen in the halls and classrooms of NWTC.
“I try to be as visible as possible with students, because that’s where you really get to understand where the needs are with student learning,” Wright said. “It means being in the hallway or physically being in my tech center programs to watch the magic be delivered.”
As for navigating that wide array of material, Wright said she prefers a “shared leadership” style deferring the ins-and-outs to the technical center’s team of instructors.
“I think my instructors are the best adults in the building that can share what it is they need in order to do their job,” Wright said. “I rely on my staff, who are experts in their areas.”
It’s that same staff that, according to Wright, “really stepped up” when COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease now spreading through Vermont and much of the world, led to NWTC’s closure to in-person education.
According to Wright, it meant teachers preparing special kits for cosmetology students or preparing video demonstrations for construction courses.
It also meant, like most schools facing the same restraints, teachers instructing through video conferences with staff rushing to make sure their students were able to connect to the Internet from home before NWTC’s state-ordered closure.
“They were able to take what they were dealt and just roll with it, knowing they couldn’t do everything they originally planned on,” Wright said.
Under normal years, the NWTC offers different services for students and the community at large, allowing high schoolers a chance to try their hand in different career fields and gain real accreditations while balancing student interest with the workforce demands of area employers.
NWTC also allows adults an opportunity to earn some of those same accreditations through technical center programming.
Even with the competition that can sometimes occur between those goals – Wright cited the friction between student interest and workforce needs – Wright said she continues to be “really proud” of the work being done at the technical center and the teachers responsible for that work.
“We’ll have students who’ll come back years and decades later who’ll share with us where they’ve been and how successful they are and how their teacher made an impression on them,” Wright said. “I’m really proud of the staff that make it that students can be successful.
“The reason they can be so successful is because their teachers believe in them.”