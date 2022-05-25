ENOSBURG — The 66th annual Vermont Dairy Festival, complete with the longest-running parade in the state, according to the event website, will return to full size after a two-year hiatus. Organizers are expecting a record turnout of locals, out-of-staters and, hopefully, Canadians.
“People are very much so excited,” said festival chairman, former pageant judge and longtime festival-goer Pierre Boudreau. “Everyone seems to be very happy about it coming back.”
The festival draws between 12,000 and 15,000 people every year, according to Boudreau. Thirty years ago, the festival was called Dairy Days, and it was started as a one-day affair, he said. It has since expanded to the four days it spans today, with this year’s event running June 2 through June 5.
Now, after two years of suspending most of the usual festivities, the Vermont Dairy Festival is back with blooming onions, free milk and “Cow Plop” Bingo for the gamblers.
This year, as in years past, the festival will feature all of the hometown favorites: blooming onions, creemees and a chance to take home some free milk from local producers. It won’t have a draft horse pull, but the festival will be shining with hometown flavor. Boudreau said organizers hope to bring back the draft horse pull next year.
“Enosburg is a farming community,” Boudreau said. “We really rely on the dairy industry, and this is a way to celebrate those people and their work.”
While many of last year’s festivities were postponed due to COVID-19, there was still a mild celebration last year. But locals recalled their famed festival of old and after years of isolation, were eager to be back at their hometown folly.
“It’s gone from one day to a couple of days,” said Boudreau. “I think we’re going to have a great turnout this year.”
There will be nine contestants for this year’s Dairy Pageant, all of whom will test their intellectual and educational skills against one another for the chance to win the Dairy Crown. There will also be local celebrity Pirate Dan, a dairy baking contest, various musicians and performers and even comedic ventriloquists.
Athletes can sign up for the 10K Milk Run and younger athletes can sign up for the Dennis Kane Memorial Youth run for other ways to participate in this historic festival. More information about Enosburg’s Vermont Dairy Festival and ways to participate can be found here.
