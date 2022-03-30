HIGHGATE — Her language is flour and butter, and her skills are born straight out of the south-central France.
Julia Hatch, owner and manager of Jubees Bakery, is one of Vermont’s best kept culinary secrets.
“I decided in the sixth grade that I was going to have a bakery,” Hatch said. “I just didn’t know what kind at first.”
On the outskirts of Highgate, the young baker is bringing her passion for French pastry and baking to the Choiniere Family Farm stand, where her creations are flying off the shelves.
Hatch bakes sourdough, whole wheat and white loaves of sandwich bread, ham and cheese croissants, white chocolate cranberry scones and other pastries all with Vermont butter and fresh milk from Choiniere Family Farm. She’s traveled the world and studied in Yssingeaux, France, where she learned the magic of butter and fresh ingredients.
But Vermont is home, and Hatch said she wouldn’t be anywhere else.
On any given Wednesday, Hatch is found in the back room of her farmhouse in Highgate dusted in flour, placing enormous pats of butter in-between layers of dough. She folds it back over itself twice, passing it through a rolling machine to even the edges. After slicing the dough into triangles, she rolls them into the signature croissant shape, each equally intricate and identically defined, and places them in an enormous, multi-tiered proofing drawer.
“I was really surprised at how well it took off,” Hatch said. “When I got here, I already had people waiting for me.”
Multiple times a week, Hatch bakes dozens of goods and delivers them to the farm stand. She frequently sells out of everything. Sometimes her display has financiers, cookies, muffins and scones, sometimes cinnamon raisin, pumpkin and banana breads. Many of Hatch’s flavors and recipes are from her childhood, just like her bakery’s name “Jubees” which was her childhood nickname.
“It’s so hard not to keep one financier aside each time I make them,” Hatch said. “They’re so good.”
Family traditions
A Northfield native, Hatch’s dinner table always had homemade bread. Her family cultivated gardens, raised animals and was always cooking everything they ate. The bread recipe that she uses for her white and wheat bread was passed down from her great-grandmother, who almost never had any ingredients written down or a recipe to follow.
“We never measured the flour, so I had to actually test recipes to make sure I got the bread right every time before I wrote it down,” Hatch said. “It was always so much flour, so much honey, so much water – but those recipes are like that. They don’t exist in books yet.”
The consistency of the dough and its rise are two of the ways Hatch and her relatives used to test the doneness of a bread. While Hatch said she grew up with a really dense, heavy loaf, lighter and fluffier breads are also very popular.
“I made up sort of my in-between dense and fluffy,” Hatch said. “It makes great toast.”
Her set menu is currently limited, but her creations are that of a master. Her scones crumble delicately in the mouth or into a cup of tea. The bread she bakes is both crispy and soft when sliced and toasted, preferably with some fresh Vermont butter. Her croissants melt and flake away at the lightest touch.
“I was very inspired by French tastes and flavors,” Hatch said. “In the United States, we have a tendency to add lots more flavors and toppings to our food. French pastry has more simple flavors with high-quality ingredients. It’s something complimentary.”
En Francais
“I used to like decorating cakes, but I really just love breads,” Hatch said. “There’s something about kneading my own dough.”
Hatch flew to Yssingeaux in France in the summer of 2018 to take courses at the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie. The trip was her first solo, and the furthest she had ever been.
Hatch didn’t speak a word of French at the time of her study, and though the class was taught in English, she was required to take a French language course. Yssingeaux embraced her though, and she fell in love with the farmers markets and bounties of fresh vegetables and flowers, all flavors that she could lend to her baked creations.
Days at the school began early, with students rising before the sun. They walked to campus, often in the dark to begin kneading dough for rising. They learned from multiple chefs with multiple fortes, perfecting their pastry and baking techniques inspired by French classics.
“We have really high-quality ingredients up here in Vermont,” Hatch said. “They lend themselves to French pastries.”
After school she took a job at Bohemian Bakery in Montpelier, but the pandemic cut back her hours. In a daring move, Hatch moved in with her partner, Matt Choiniere, and now operates her bakery out of their home when she’s not working for Northwest Counseling and Support Services as a wellness coach.
Eventually, Jubees Bakery will move to a barn in the back of the property where Hatch hopes to expand into more of a cafe. Community members will be welcome to stop in for a cup of coffee and a croissant, or to place an order for a mille feuille cake, she said.
“I love doing the hard things,” Hatch said. “The plan is to make this space very community-based. We already have the walking trails, so we’re hoping this can be another addition.”
