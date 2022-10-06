At the same time as National Farm to School Month this October, schools and early childhood providers can apply for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ Farm to School and Early Childhood Grant, according to a press release.
The grant provides financial and technical assistance to schools and early childhood education providers to help develop or grow their farm to school and early childhood programs. The deadline to apply is Nov. 3.
Eligible applicants are Vermont registered or licensed early childhood education providers, consortiums of early care providers, independent schools participating in any federal child nutrition programs, individual public schools, and supervisory unions (SU) or educational districts applying on behalf of a public school or consortium of schools.
Awards will range from $5,000–$20,000 based on the total student/child population of all organizations involved in the application.
The Governor and legislature authorized an increase of over $300,000 in the program’s budget in the most recent legislative session, making financial and technical assistance available to more schools and early childhood providers.
To apply and learn more about the program visit agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/childnutrition. Those with specific questions should reach out to program manager Gina Clithero by emailing gina.clithero@vermont.gov or calling 802-585-6225.
The Rozo McLaughlin Farm to School Act of 2006 established the Farm to School and Early Childhood Grant program in 2006. The program has helped grow farm to school and farm to early childhood into a thriving movement throughout the state.
