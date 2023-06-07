FRANKLIN COUNTY — Restaurants throughout Franklin County are prepping for a busy summer, and many have expanded outdoor seating options to accommodate the increase in diners.
Here’s a quick guide to some of the best outdoor spots in Franklin County for those looking to eat out under the sun.
Off the Rails at One Federal
A unique restaurant calls for a unique courtyard.
That’s the guiding principle of what Off the Rails at One Federal has worked to accomplish in its new outdoor space, recently opened for the summer season.
“We’ve spent many late nights figuring out how to decorate this,” general manager Katie Charland said.
The result is a hip, modern space that’s commonly seen in more urban areas. Charland and restaurant staff have filled the area with bar games, like big Jenga, cornhole and Connect 4 sets, as well as set aside multiple spaces for live performance.
In the future, they’d like to expand on what they’ve already done, Charland said, and the plan is to potentially install informal hangout spaces, like a firepit with seating, in the future.
The restaurant can also hold large special events. Altogether, the entire courtyard can fit about 200 people, Charland said, and it’s also available to rent out for large parties.
“It’s such a unique building, we wanted the courtyard to be unique, too,” Charland said.
Bayside Pavilion
Mary Callahan, a bartender at Bayside Pavilion for the last 13 years, had her fair share of praise for the St. Albans Bay restaurant, and for the summer view seen from its windows.
“We have the best,” she said. “I love it here. The people are great and the atmosphere is awesome. You’re right face-to-face with the lake. The food here is the bomb.”
As the weather warms, Callahan said she sees a lot of the same families returning season after season. Due to the concentration of lakefront properties in the bay, many New Englanders use the area as a summer getaway which still retains a small town atmosphere.
Callahan said the Bayside accommodates those crowds each summer, as well as a mix of local residents, bikers and bicyclists from Canada. And if anyone wants to use the outdoor space, they have it open and available all year long, although it gets its most use during the summer.
“Right across the street, you’ve got the awesome creemee stand. People can walk down to the St. Albans Bay Park, or walk along the bay. And now we got the marina,” she said. “It’s a great place to be.”
Nourish
On Main Street, the vegan bakery/deli Nourish has its own updated Main Street dining area.
Owner Ric Lavallee said last year’s tent was being used for festivals and other summer events, but this year, diners will be able to sit outside surrounded by groupings of colorful flowers provided by the City of St. Albans.
“We’re excited for the summer season,” Lavallee said. “We rely on the summer traffic.”
Lavallee said Nourish gets a lot of visitors from larger metropolitans looking for vegan options, and the summer visitors to the area often seek out the bakery/deli due to its wide range of unique and healthy foods.
For example, he said Nourish’s vegan cheese is now being sold across the region, as far as Rhode Island.
The product can be found at the Onion River Collective, Healthy Living, the Essex Market, Sweet Clover, Bennington Market as well as a few more.
The restaurant is also doing a collaboration with Mad River Distillers, to match a maple bourbon pecan cheese that provides a little crunch alongside its smooth flavor.
“They’re using it on cheese boards in the tasting room in Burlington,” Lavallee said. “It’s getting good reviews.”
Cityside Pub
Just down the hill on Kingman Street, Cityside Pub general manager Joey Lowe has set up a few additions to his own outdoor space to create what he calls his new “tiki bar” to take advantage of the summer months.
Once it’s up and running, the outdoor grill area – which includes a pizza oven – will serve a wide range of barbecued items for those looking for a high quality yet well-priced meal.
“We’ll have wood-fired pizza on the weekends, and we’re going to have the full-time menu seven days a week. We’ll have Philly cheese steaks, Italian sausages, cheeseburgers,” Lowe said. “The outside grilling, the smell, the atmosphere, it brings people out, and we can give people a nice venue where they can sit outside, listen to some music and have some good food.”
Lowe also expects to add a few speciality nights as well to bring some unique items to downtown diners. On Thursdays, Lowe said Cityside will be adding a lobster special, as well as ribeye steaks as a weekend special down the road – each priced at $30 a meal.
“It’s almost been a year since we started. We have a good clientele, respectful people who visit everyday. The camaraderie of the people makes it a fun, friendly place,” Lowe said.
Twigg’s
Google “St. Albans” and one of the first images to come up will most likely be one of Twigg’s.
Located in the center of downtown St. Albans, the restaurant is known for its large outdoor space just a few steps away from Taylor Park where diners can run into neighbors as they go about their days in downtown St. Albans.
“Just to have dinner outside in the center of St. Albans,” Operations partner Tom Tran said. “It’s a special feeling for people.”
And this summer, Tran said he expects plenty of people to come out to enjoy nice weather in the Twigg’s dining area, and his goal is to focus on service and staffing to keep people coming back, while offering plenty of outdoor entertainment.
Last summer, the restaurant hosted country music star Jamie Lee Thurston, and Tran said they’ll be hosting another slate of performing artists – although they may not have the same name recognition.
Upcoming highlights include local favorite Deanna Paquette, as well as Indie-pop band Sister Speak headed by Sherri Anne, who performed during the Vermont Maple Festival.
Tran said Twigg’s will also be incorporating a blues night jam, hosted by musician Nobby Reed, where locals can come out and play together. The event is scheduled for every second Wednesday of the month.
Overall, it’s a way for local people to come out and see their neighbors in the community-minded space that Twigg’s is looking to create for St. Albans, Tran said.
More outdoor dining
Restaurants across the region don’t necessarily need ornate or larger outdoor dining areas to accommodate diners looking for an outside option.
Here is a quick list of other Franklin County venues with outdoor areas, varying from large courtyards to just a few seats.
Dedicated outside area:
Belfry Restaurant
Mill River Brewing, BBQ & Smokehouse
14th Star Brewing Co.
West End Pizza
Limited outdoor seating:
Tatro’s Soup & Sandwich
Jeff’s Maine Seafood
The Drake Bar & Kitchen
Mimmo’s
The Traveled Cup
Nelly’s Pub & Grill
Green Mountain Cafe
(Note: This list is not comprehensive. If there’s a restaurant you would like to include here, email jellerbrock@orourkemediagroup.com, and we can include the restaurant, or eatery, on our online version of the story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.