ST. ALBANS TOWN — To fix its salty well problem, the St. Albans Town Selectboard is going back to the drawing board.
As contractors put finishing touches on the new St. Albans Town Hall, the building has no clean water available, and the town selectboard is seeking a cost-effective solution to fix the problem after finding out that an earlier option would cost more than initially estimated.
News of the town’s salty well initially broke this past March, when well water testing confirmed chemical contamination from a nearby salt deposit. Because of the contamination, the treatment process is expected to produce a gallon of salty water for every gallon of clean water.
To dispose of the extra effluent, the St. Albans selectboard decided in April to spend $60,000 to create a leach field, but on Monday, the town selectboard received an updated estimate of that project. The new numbers set the cost at roughly $120,000.
Selectboard members re-examined its options Monday night to curb costs, and the project management team provided another option for them to look over – adding an additional above-ground water tank to store the water on site.
If the selectboard proceeds with the project, the 3,000-gallon water tank would be installed near the building’s dumpster, which could hold the extra effluent until it could be shipped out by town workers roughly every two weeks. In total, the labor, the water tank and the already purchased reverse osmosis system is expected to cost roughly $60,000.
Public Works Director Alan Mashtare estimated that disposing of the salty water would then cost $20 to $30 per trip.
The town selectboard does have options on who would do the work. The first would require its current town hall contractors, DEW Construction, to complete the tank installation, which Town Manager Carrie Johnson recommended.
The second option would give the responsibility to department of public works employees, but some specialized work would still require a contracted team.
Selectboard members, however, didn’t exactly jump on the tank idea. Selectboard Vice Chair Bryan Deslauriers offered the option of bringing clean water into the site instead of worrying about the additional problems of creating and shipping out its salty water.
Selectboard Jeff Sanders agreed with the general idea, and after watching the initial estimate for the town’s leach field double, he said he could see additional unknown costs come down the line as the town’s water treatment systems become more complex.
“Have we looked at all the options?” selectboard member Jeff Sanders said. “And I understand what you’re saying. This could be the cheapest way out, but to me it seems a little backward hauling pollution off the site then bringing clean water on the site.”
Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux said Sanders had made some good points, and the town should take the time to review all of its options. He asked town administrators to pull some numbers on the costs associated with avoiding its salty well altogether before making a final decision.
As for town hall’s progress, project manager Nate Jamison-Root said building contractors are going through their final punch list. Doors, for example, need some toe kicks and hardware installed, and the lawn should be in place soon. Furniture is also expected to be installed next week.
That leaves the selectboard with just a few months before the town administration officially vacates its old building. What the Town of St. Albans expect to do with it is still unknown.
Selectboard members said they want to approach the community to see if local residents have an idea for the historic building, and they plan on addressing the topic in more detail during their June 22 meeting, which will start an hour earlier at 5:30 p.m. to get public input on the topic.
Giroux said the town would like to find a buyer for the building as it’s one of two historic buildings located in the bay.
