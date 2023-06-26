ST. ALBANS — I see Charlotte Pedersen almost every time I visit the Saint Albans Museum.
The organization has a dedicated group of collections volunteers who are often wrangling with the wide-ranging stacks of old things that can be found in the museum basement.
And she’s tackled a doozy recently.
Her fellow volunteers let me know. “Talk to Charlotte,” they said. “She has put in a lot of work recently.”
Curating new exhibits
Since February, Pedersen has spent long hours down in the basement cracking one of the museum’s toughest nuts – its collection of clothing.
Basically, the Saint Albans Museum used to accept many clothing collections in the past, but the policy started catching up with them when staff recognized they were getting duplicates of the same artifacts as they collected more and more garments.
Pedersen volunteered her time to help tame the collection, and she's spent the last few months renewing and reorganizing the mass of textile items—clothing, kitchen linens, draperies and shoes—the museum accumulated over the decades.
And it’s not easy work. Clothing made prior to the mass production era of textiles, especially for the richest families, was often cut and stitched by practiced tailors and seamstresses out of fabric that usually can’t survive the rough-and-tumble style of a modern washing machine due to their age and construction.
So Pedersen has spent a lot of time washing the items by hand and then ironing out the wrinkles at her little station in the basement. Some of the more ornate items would take hours of careful ironing and massaging to get back into something ready for the museum floor.
“Charlotte's the only one with the patience to do the work,” Museum Board President Janet Bailey said.
During the process of looking through the collection, Pedersen re-discovered quite a bit. Formal ball gowns covered in ornate stitching, top hats, intricate table-runners, Sherlock-style deerskin suits, embroidered shirt bags and 100-year-old bathing suits all had spots in the collection.
A highlight, she said, is an old lace top made for one of the Smith women – the wealthy industrial family which had a hand in its railroads – back in the late 19th century. The piece features interlocking weaves of white thread stitched together to make an eye-catching blouse.
“It takes a lot for my jaw to drop, but I was like 'wow!'” Pedersen said.
But while the clothing itself is interesting to see, Pederson said it's the history of the items that really catch people's attention. During the restoration process, volunteers would find old photos of the clothing's original owners as they wore the outfits out at events or while posing for family photos.
It's that visceral connection – like being able to walk in someone else's shoes – that drives Pedersen and other volunteers to take up the work.
“Each piece is historic if you think about the people who wore this,” Pedersen said. “I'm finding many things that are just gorgeous.”
Historic perspectives
Since undertaking the project, Pedersen has taken the items and refashioned much of the museum's Women's Room.
Ornate dresses are scattered throughout the collection, but it also features some additional linen artifacts to show the breadth of how people used textiles throughout the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries
The items have a strong cultural importance for the time periods. Because creating textiles took much more time, they often played a larger part in people's day-to-day lives prior to mass production.
A good example is a home-made embroidered shirt bag featured in the collection. The intricate work would have taken days of careful stitching, and as a gift, it would have shown how much time someone was willing to spend for another. The proof is right there in the work.
“I find it amazing, the work,” Pedersen said. “It boggles my mind how many hours it took to make.”
The time needed to make garments influenced how people used the clothes, too. Most noticeably, clothing was often more formal and deliberate. Back in the 19th century, one's appearance and manner often delineated what kind of social circles one belonged to, and households spent significant resources outfitting their members, especially if their goals were to show off wealth and make a splash for every social occasion.
Today, you see the same behaviors, but the mode of expression is different. When it comes to intent, an overly ornate dress isn't much different than a big loud truck outfitted with mod kits.
As for the outfits themselves, they often have multiple pieces and layers stacked to construct the particular silhouette best suited for the time, and cotton, wool and cambric served as clothing’s building materials, with some additional silk, linens and lace working as highlights.
Fastenings were also completely different. Zippers didn't exist commercially prior to the 1920s, and it took a few snazzy advertising campaigns and a world war (where they were standard issue) before they became popular.
Buttons were commonly used until then, but so were plenty of interlocking ribbons and laces that strapped people inside their garments.
Cleaning and ironing those extra bits extended Pedersen's work, but she said she ended up with a deeper appreciation for each textile's construction. Some of the inner sides of the clothing were just as intricate as the outer layer.
Not everything in the collection, however, is a priceless artifact from a “person of substance.”
Pedersen said the museum also has items that would have been used by the working women of the day that feature simpler designs, but most of the collection is curated to showcase some of the more extensive pieces.
Another section also shows some of the inner layers of women's outfits of the 19th century. The mass of cotton undergarments needed for everyday wear would be a nightmare for most these days, but the collection shows how that changed over decades as women gained additional cultural and political influence, leaning toward simpler garments and flatter silhouettes by the 1920s.
Pedersen said the museum also has some clothing items that were made in the 40s – including substantial military collections – but by that time, the exceptionally strong focus on clothing from earlier decades had dissipated.
Preserving history
After talking to Charlotte, she reminded me that she doesn't like being the center of attention, and that she’s quite introverted.
At least she was before volunteering at the Saint Albans Museum. There she found another group of history fans and interesting collections that could use a helping hand.
Her reason for her interest?
"I care about conserving our vintage garments, so future generations can look at, appreciate and see the delicate and exquisite work completed by a seamstress, when proper attire was mandatory for each and every occasion during a normal day," she said by email.
I’m no 19th century woman, but I think she did a pretty darn good job. Check out her work at the Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church St.
Hours are Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
