ST. ALBANS — For Vermont Maple Festival committee co-chair Cecile Branon, it’s been a busy few months.
Event organizers typically have the better part of a year to plan St. Albans’ largest festival. This year, they’ve only had since December.
“I may have taken on more than I should,” Branon said. “But it doesn’t matter. I’ve chosen to do it because this festival means a lot to all of us who are sugarmakers and to all of Vermont.”
Like many public events, it’s been two years since the Vermont Maple Festival was last held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, event organizers had been unsure about their plans until much later than usual.
Branon recalled when the Maple Festival committee discussed the festival’s return back in December. Members knew if they said yes, they’d have to squeeze more than eight months of work into the four when maple producers are at their busiest. And then there was the COVID-19 question: Would cases remain at high levels?
Back in the winter, daily pandemic numbers were ramping up into their highest, and the group knew that they probably had to prepare a revised version of the Vermont Maple Festival. So, they had to be flexible.
The group ditched its normal playbook, and the committee began to see what could be done to hold the majority of the events outside and keep down contact between crowds, Branon said.
They’ve also taken precautions by cutting down the Maple Festival’s marketing budget. In years past, television commercials and ad campaigns hit major metros as far down as New York City and Boston for at least a month before the event to bring travelers into the area, but Branon said they didn’t want to bring in record-breaking crowds.
She’s still unsure how many people are going to show up.
“We followed a pattern in the past that started years and years ago and grew. And then we got slammed here, and now we have to change the pattern,” Branon said.
The cautious approach has caused plenty of ripple effects on the larger festival. Maple donuts and creemees, for example, have been set apart as their own concessions in Taylor Park. The antique and craft shows were canceled, and the performers in the youth talent show now have to perform without an audience.
Due to policy changes by amusement ride companies, no rides will be set up behind the Franklin County Courthouse.
Even details like scheduling were changed up. Instead of multiple volunteers manning booths throughout the day, they’ve tried to get volunteers to schedule longer shifts to reduce the amount of people in and out of enclosed spaces, co-chair Stephen Tetreault said.
Event organizers have also taken on cooking duties in their own home kitchens. Branon has spent much of the week canning syrup and packing cream to make sure all the maple products are ready to go by the big weekend.
“We don’t want this to be an event where a lot of people get sick. We want this to be a positive good thing, to give some people a breath of fresh air,” Branon said. “Spring is coming. We want to give [people] a little joy. That’s what we’re hoping that we do.”
At the same time, there still are some COVID-19 concerns. While case numbers are down dramatically in Franklin County since winter, there has been a small uptick. Branon is encouraging people to take individual responsibility for the spread by asking them to wear masks.
She also expects to hear from some people who may not agree with the precautions as well as some people who may think that the precautions are not enough. Either way, the committee worked to find an acceptable midpoint to stop any spread and to give the community an event where it can return to some semblance of normal.
“I am very excited to bring it back,” Tetreault said.”It’s a lot of work for all of us involved. But it is good to bring it back. I think the community as a whole, we’re seeing the community start to come back.”
