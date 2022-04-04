ST. ALBANS CITY — Music is once again echoing in the halls of St. Albans City School after years of silence.
“The difference is tremendous,” band teacher and seven-year music educator Zachary Kelly said of student interactions. “There’s definitely a newfound appreciation for the time they have with their classmates, playing together.”
On March 31, SACS fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders performed their first band concert since COVID-19 suspended all in-person events two years ago. The crowd, Kelly said, was spectacular.
“Coming back has been great,” Kelly said. “Everyone loved the concert last night, and I think that just speaks to the power of music.”
While educators everywhere had to turn on a dime to adapt their lessons to COVID-19 guidance from the state, Kelly and many other music educators found themselves in an impossible position: when their lessons are based on movement, being together, singing and blowing air through instruments, how could they continue to build relationships and music fluency?
“It was horrifying to think that this situation could exist for an undetermined amount of time,” Kelly said. “It was hard to stay in touch with students … They depended a lot more on help from teachers and help from parents, and communication just kind of dropped off for some. It was terrifying to worry about what happened to those students and their musical careers.”
“I had to break it to my students that ‘this is the way we’re going to have music from now on,’” said Catherine Cameron-Muscente, music teacher at SACS. “You can’t use the big music rug, you have to sit at your desk in your classroom. And you can’t move … And in my music classes, we do lots of singing and dancing.”
Students could not measure tone or pitch over a screen, and couldn’t bring their instruments in for tuning or cleaning. Many of the students practiced off-key because they couldn’t measure their sound against that of their ensemble and band-mates.
But they still practiced, waiting for the day they knew they’d be together again.
“Music has a really powerful effect on my emotions,” said tenor saxophonist Jayden “JT” Thompson. “Your emotions spike when something goes wrong and you’re not able to land your goal. But getting better comes with time, and as you keep practicing and getting better, your emotions change. You become more confident.”
Now back in the band room, Thompson played his section’s bars from the concert’s production of “The Wellerman,” by Nathan Evans. Not a single tone was off, and his breathing technique was strong and confident. The same could be said of Finn Lund, who effortlessly swung his drumsticks in a four-four rhythm across drums he obviously knew well.
Adapting music lessons
Whether it was over Zoom, with masks on, 6-feet from one another or otherwise, traditional music, chorus and band lessons operated during COVID-19 in completely unfamiliar ways.
“Individual lessons were my entire year,” Kelly said. “It’s incredibly challenging to get students to work on that and enjoy it when they can’t play together … The whole point of music is sharing, and they didn’t get to share with anyone but me. It was hard.”
“We were not allowed to sing at all in music class,” Cameron-Muscente said. “We were not allowed to gather in the music room anymore.”
Instead, Cameron-Muscente built “Lyric: the Big Blue Music Cart,” which she took from classroom to classroom and stockpiled with small hand drums called “djembes,” computer equipment and various other instruments and lesson resources.
In class, students played an interactive rhythm game where they connected notes and rests with the sounds they heard.
“If you don’t have the audience or the energy behind the performance, it really takes a toll on the musicians,” Cameron-Muscente said. “Students had to start out recording at home, and that was a nightmare … I had to rely on technology a lot to be able to keep their attention.”
She wasn’t about to give up on her students though, and like many educators, she scrounged for possible alternatives to keep the students connected with music. After having an epiphany, Cameron-Muscente said she decided she would teach her students to sign their songs using American Sign Language.
“I watched lots of videos and researched stuff online … And learned several songs to teach to them so they didn’t have to sing,” Cameron-Muscente said. “How else could I let them experience the joy of music if they can’t sing or perform it? I had to find a way.”
She taught herself ASL first by practicing during breaks in school, at home, while on her way to work and with whatever spare time she had.
One of the songs is Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” and another is Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World.” The students, she said, fell in love with the new lessons, and each class that learned the songs was filmed so students from other classrooms could watch one another.
But it was still nothing compared to finally being able to dance, sing and laugh with one another once again. When her third-grade class was asked what they missed most about music during distancing guidelines, the overwhelming response was each other. And that included their teacher, Cameron-Muscente, they said.
“When they could see each other again and watch each other singing the words, that was really special,” Cameron-Muscente said. “They get very excited when they learn they can sing all together with other groups. When they see other groups know the same song as they do, their eyes light up. It’s heartwarming.”
Un-masked and musical
“There were a lot of emotions [when students came back in-person],” Kelly said. “Seeing each other for the first time and hearing each other, it was almost like a dream. Students would look at one another and say ‘I forgot what you sounded like. I didn’t know you sounded that good.’”
Kelly’s students modified their instruments with bell-covers, which restrict some sound and are meant to limit the amount of water droplets coming through from the musician’s mouth to the pipes. The result was do-able, but made reaching the correct pitch and tone more difficult.
The hardest part for Kelly was working with students who were fresh beginners and had never touched an instrument before. One of the first concepts taught is how to breathe correctly and shape their face to blow into a clarinet or trumpet properly to achieve the right tone. Masks made those early lessons especially difficult.
But the students who have stuck with their lessons, both teachers agreed, showed an obvious and renewed appreciation for music when they gathered together again.
Cameron-Muscente’s students said they still loved playing guitar and drums with their class, and while saxophone was Thompson’s second choice for an instrument lesson, he discovered a passion for it and contemplated going professional.
“I have had so many students talk to me, to their class, to their other teachers about how much they missed playing with one another once it was taken away from them,” Kelly said.
“They are much more engaged this year,” Cameron-Muscente said of her students. “They’re all very excited to go back to their music room.”
