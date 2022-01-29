SWANTON — Geode cakes, cake pops, truffles, raspberry compote and oreo buttercreams — in the small family kitchen in the Hubis home, elegant and flavor-packed customized desserts fly out of her doors every day for almost every occasion.
Culinary artist Jessica Hubis has been baking alongside her mother since she was about 12 years old, and in 2016 launched her business, Missing Piece Bakery out of her home in Swanton. The name of the bakery, she said, was a way of connecting two very important pieces of her identity: her exploration of the baking arts and her experience parenting her son, Ace, who is a person with autism. The “missing piece” is in reference to a puzzle piece symbol frequently associated with autism awareness, and a way of honoring her son and their shared experiences with autism.
Farm girl-turned-chef
Growing up on M.C. Fortin farm in Highgate alongside her three siblings, Hubis said she had two options for chores: outside or inside.
“I (said) I’d rather stay home and help mom cook and clean the house,” Hubis said. “Every weekend she would bake something. She was always baking something … and my aunt had a cake decorating business. She taught me the basics.”
Hubis said she’s always loved to create, and decided that in 2016 she would make baking her official career. She and her husband intended to buy St. Albans’ Cosmic Cafe and Bakery when it was up for sale last year, but lost the deal unexpectedly. Hubis didn’t miss a beat, though, and she continued to take almost every order that came through her door whether it was a Christening cake, batches of chocolate-dipped chocolate chip cookies or her favorite: the Oreo buttercream chocolate cake.
“We just kept getting referrals from friends, so (I said to myself) okay, we need to make this official now,” Hubis said. “
Today, Hubis says she takes around seven orders of cupcakes, cakes, pies, bars, truffles or cookies every week, and never turns down the opportunity to challenge herself and make something new. One day, she said, she hopes to open her own bakery — she currently works out of her home — and coffee spot where locals can get a cup of joe, a copy of the newspaper and perhaps a danish or two.
She will still take custom cake orders though, and according to her menu customers can play with wacky combinations like pumpkin frosting, blueberry cake, citrus curd fillings and whole berry compotes to customize their cakes. The possibilities, she said, are nearly endless.
“I’m always looking to try something new,” she said. “(Our menu) is ever evolving. I get a lot of customers who ask for unique flavors, and that’s how my flavor list expands.”
One of her most popular cakes is a lemon cake filled with a raspberry compote and covered in homemade buttercream, creating a raspberry lemonade profile. The opposite, she said, is also available: raspberry cake with homemade lemon curd in the middle.
A beloved son, an important cause
“In my head, this was tying my love of baking with my experience with autism together,” Hubis said.
A homeschooler and stay-at-home mom, Hubis is mother to Owen, 3; Lexi, 7; and Ace. Ace is a person with autism, and throughout his life his family has received support services from places like the Northwestern Center for Counseling Services, and formed deeply meaningful relationships with staff and providers.
In addition to baking all of her childrens’ birthday cakes, Hubis said she launched an annual cookie drive fundraiser to raise money for the organizations that had been so kind to her family and helpful with her son. Beneficiaries have included NCSS, Puzzle Piece Foundation and the Missisquoi Valley Rescue Squad.
“When Ace was in high school he had some seizures one day … around four grand mal (seizures,)” Hubis said. “If the medic was not on board with MVRS that day, Ace would not be here.”
Chocolate cakes and frostings, she said, are Ace’s all-time favorite. They also happen to be some of her favorites too.
Born a creator
Hubis said she took some nursery and garden courses as a student at Missisquoi Middle and High School and later went on to work at garden and flower shops.
But when the show Cake Boss came around, Hubis decided she would put her natural cooking skills to the test and try to make some of the intricate creations featured on the show herself.
“Just seeing the artistry I guess created that spark (in me),” she said.
In the beginning, Hubis said she was baking two or three cakes a month for her customer base. Since then, her base has most definitely grown.
“Now, it’s like two to three minimum (cakes) every week,” Hubis said. “Then of course cupcakes, cookies … it can add up, but I make sure that I don’t take on more than my kitchen can handle.”
More than just cakes
No matter the culinary endeavor, Hubis said she has faith in her hands and rises to the occasion when it comes to custom orders. Her menu includes danishes and a variety of truffles, all of which are homemade by her. Her friends and colleagues have been all-to-eager to spread the word of her magical creations, and Hubis said the small communities of her upbringing flocked around her and spread the word as far as they could.
“It definitely took me by surprise how huge the business has grown,” Hubis said.
Hubis joined the St. Albans chapter of Business Network International in 2017, encouraged by Rep. Michael McCarthy. BNI, she said, has contributed immensely to her brand and connected her with customer bases she didn’t have before. About 30% of her customers came from BNI, but the majority of her base still comes from customer referrals.
“One of the foundations (of our business) was being able to donate to a lot of the foundations who have helped my son,” Hubis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.