ST ALBANS CITY-- There is no easy way to leave the Eloquent Page once you set foot inside--surrounding you on all sides are ferocious monsters, star-struck lovers, and even Harry Potter, and one can't help but be enchanted by the thousands of titles peeking out from every shelf in sight.
The gatekeeper to this mystical world of fantasies, mysteries, romance and history is Donna Howard, St. Albans’s bibliophile-in-chief, a self-described woman from everywhere and safeguard of the antique, vintage and rare books, catalogues, maps and cards from around the world.
“I even read the occasional children’s book if it looks interesting,” Howard said. “I’ve always read. I can’t remember a time when I didn’t read.”
Can you remember the first favorite book that you had?
“How can anyone pick and choose?” Howard said laughing. “I used to read Nancy Drew when I was in kindergarten...there were just so many books. I read everything I could. There was always another book to be read. Like everything else, the more you do it the better you get at it.”
What was it about books that drew you to them?
“I suspect some of it was because my Dad was in the military,” Howard said. “We moved around a lot. On average we probably moved every year. You’re usually moving to another base, and there are a lot of families in the same boat. You make friends quickly, and one of the first things you always do is go to the base thrift shop and load up on a couple of boxes of books.”
How did you make it up to St. Albans after moving around so much?
“I was about 20 when I got here,” Howard said. “I went to Bennington college, so I knew I liked Vermont...so I had a college friend up here. I had just gotten married and was living in New Jersey, and New Jersey is expensive. So a couple of friends offered to put us up in Fairfield for a couple of weeks while we looked for a place if we wanted to try it out here.”
How did you get the idea to run a book store?
“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do,” Howard said. “And we came up here and got an apartment. We were looking for jobs.
Howard said she ended up getting a job in an independent bookstore on Church Street in Burlington before a friend of hers gave her an idea: why not open her own book store in St. Albans?
“We thought, well why don’t we open a used book store?” Howard said. “It's cheaper to open. Even back then it was a quarter of a million dollars to get enough stock to open a book store, and if you don’t have at least 20 or 30 book cases there’s no point in opening. When people come in, they want to see a variety of books, not just three titles.”
How did you make it to your current location?
“We were originally on Catherine Street, for 21 years,” Howard said. “I was keeping my eye on Main Street because my lease was coming up. This space was vacant, and it was reinforced enough to handle the weight of all of the books...Books are heavy. You can’t just put them in any old building -- the floor will start to sag. And I didn’t really want a new space because we were going for that vintage, antiquarian, victorian sort of old book store feel. That’s in effect what I had on Catherine Street, was a shiny new traditional box space. If I moved, I wanted to actually be that old book store feel, and this was one of the few places that fit that was sturdy enough. I was moving in the day they started the streetscape project.”
After over two decades on Catherine Street, Howard is entering her ninth year on Main Street as the City’s premier book seller.
How did you decide on the name “The Eloquent Page?”
“We had actually picked out Bookworm’s Paradise,” Howard said. “And we sent the paperwork off to the state and everything was fine...and then it was a week before we opened and the paperwork hadn’t come back. So we called the state to ask about it, and they said ‘we rejected that. We decided the name was too close to somebody else’s.’ And this was Friday...we opened next week! So we sat there and we had two hours to come up with a name, and drive the paperwork down to Montpelier so we could get our name.”
How do you decide on what books you’re going to stock?
“I’m part of the American Bookseller’s Association and I get (catalogs) published every week that tell me some of the stuff that’s happening, things that are coming out and what’s selling in different parts of the country,” Howard said. “I get catalogues from publishers too. And some things you just try to keep in stock, like Freud, Jung and the classics. Fitzgerald, Salinger, there are always things that people come in looking for. Like Vermont town histories and Vermont gazetteers. Old maps, old atlases. People always love mythology, local history...and these days there’s a lot of new age. Witchcraft, tarot and a lot of spirituality.”
How do you feel about Kindle and other non-book reading technologies?
“Its a different experience, and I tell customers ‘it depends on the experience you’re looking for,’” Howard said. “When you read electronically, the parts of your brain that are involved are in making connections. Your mind bounces. When you read a physical book, the part of your brain that are involved with deep, contemplative thought are activated. When people say they’re absorbed in a book, it’s because they are. That doesn’t happen with a Kindle.”
Can you tell someone’s character by the books they pick?
“I’m not particularly talented at it, but I think you can,” Howard said. “Everyone likes something different, and looks for something different in a book, and that’s obviously a reflection of your tastes and personality.”
