The North Pole Post is back outside of the Fairfax Town Clerk’s office, filling up with letters that will be delivered directly to Santa.
And this year, Fairfax Recreation Director Danielle Rothy will assume her new position as Fairfax representative to the North Pole and Santa’s Courier Elf.
“It is a privilege that the kids trust me to get their letters to Santa,” Rothy said. “And Santa is super excited for this season. He loves reading the letters.”
While there are many North Pole Posts around the world, Rothy said Santa has an especially high opinion of Fairfax. It is the charm of the community and children, their thoughtfulness and hospitality that made the town the perfect spot for Santa’s mailbox.
The crimson mailbox sits at the Fairfax Town Clerk’s office at 12 Buck Hollow Rd. Through the mailbox, Fairfax children have a direct line to Santa and priority shipping for outgoing mail.
Around 80 letters are delivered from Fairfax to the Claus house every year, and this year Rothy’s delivery sounds just as heavy. The North Pole Post has already received around 35 letters, and all have been taken directly to the man in red.
The mailbox will be open until Dec. 19 to any and all who wish to write to Santa, even if they don’t live in Fairfax, Rothy said. Each of the letters will be answered, provided they have a return address written on the envelope.
The honor of the elf
The duty of delivering Santa’s letters is an honor that only a select few are offered. But Rothy was born for the task. Her birthday is on Dec. 20, and Rothy said the Christmas season has always been an extra-special time of year for her and her family.
This year, Rothy finally got a chance to represent Fairfax at the North Pole, joining the ranks of Santa’s Courier Elves who transport Christmas letters to Santa.
On chilly Mondays under cover of darkness, Rothy arms her black Dodge caravan for the dangerous trip to the North Pole. After a few stops for coffee and to load up on gas, Rothy hits the cruise control and prepares for her weekly trek.
Through snowstorms, traffic, backroads and the infamous Canadian construction delays, Rothy carries on. Even sickness cannot stop the North Pole Courier — Santa treasures the yearly letters from Fairfax children, and waits specifically for them, Rothy said.
“He’s read every letter he’s been sent so far,” Rothy said.
Santa will also be in attendance at this year’s Fairfax Tree lighting celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1210 Main Street from 4-5:30 p.m.
