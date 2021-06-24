When the Nobby Reed Project stepped on the stage in Taylor Park for the Saint Albans Summer Concert Series, a palpable amount of nostalgia hung over them.
Some old enough to remember might have been overcome with a sense of deja vu, as it was back in 1996 that the Nobby Reed Project played their first gig on the same stage as part of the same concert series.
And on July 23, the long time partnership between lead singer and guitarist Nobby Reed and drummer Eric Belrose (Rick Bell for short) that took the stage 25 years ago, would end.
"He's ending there with me today," Reed said in an interview before the concert. "It's a mutual agreement between him and I that after 25 years, he has a chance to do something different."
Reed grew up in Sheldon Creek and got his first guitar as a Christmas gift. One of his first live shows was a happy hour in Quebec. He said his mother was not happy about that.
He recorded his first record in 1996, a solo album called “Guitar on My Back.” Reed said that Blues Review Magazine put the album in their “Top 10 Most Listened to in our Office” list.
“That really gave me a shot in the arm to keep going,” he said. “So since then I've done nine studio CD’s and three or four live ones.”
The first Nobby Reed Project Album came out in 1999 called “It's All About the Blues.”
He said he gets the inspiration for his blues rock style from the British Invasion bands like The Rolling Stones as well as American bands like Cream and Fleetwood Mac.
Reed said that music for him has always been about healing and that's what he's hoping to give to the audiences coming out of the pandemic.
He began recording music around the same time he realized he needed to get sober from abusing alcohol and drugs. He's been fully sober since 1997.
"I found out that I don't really need the booze and drugs," he said.
Over 200 people set up their lawn chairs and picnic blankets to see the Nobby Reed Project play on June 23. Smiling and nodding their heads to the music during a guitar solo or tapping their foot to a bluesy jam, the audience was taken by the bands tight sound.
Nobby, with his black fedora, blue polka-dotted socks and his guitar strap with the name "Nobby" on it, and the baseball hatted Belrose, keeping the beat on the drums, jammed out their last concert together.
