ST. ALBANS — Beginning on Wednesday, every student in the Maple Run Unified School District that is unvaccinated and asymptomatic will have to be tested for COVID-19 to attend class, in accordance with new state guidelines.
Here are five things to know about how the new program will work at Maple Run:
Where will students be tested?
Rapid antigen testing for any unvaccinated, asymptomatic students will happen from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily at the City of St. Albans Garage at 67 Aldis St. in St. Albans.
Fairfield students will be tested at the Fairfield School so parents don’t have to travel down to St. Albans, Superintendent Bill Kimball told the Messenger.
Who is testing and how?
Staff from MRUSD — including Kimball — and volunteers are going to be administering the testing to students and staff in their cars at the city garage. The testing will be a swab antigen test that will yield results within 20 minutes, Kimball said.
What happens after testing?
After being tested, students will be asked to leave the area and wait 15 minutes for the results to come via text message and email. If they come back positive or inconclusive, they must be tested again another way in order to attend school.
“They cannot be in school that day,” Kimball said.
What happens after a positive test?
If anyone — student or staff — tests positive, they are not allowed in school and must be tested again. Those who test positive must quarantine for two weeks unless they get another test, in which case they must quarantine for one week, according to state guidelines.
What about getting to school on time?
Kimball said the typical school start time is not being pushed back.
The St. Albans City School accepts students beginning at 7:20 a.m., Kimball said, while Bellows Free Academy students arrive at either 7:30 or 8:10 depending on the day St. Albans Town students arrive at 8:30 a.m. and Fairfield School students arrive around 8:00 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.