ST. ALBANS — Every weekend, Joyce Fitzgerald, co-owner of Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse, has to make a hard decision — when should she close the kitchen?

“It feels horrible. To have people call in and tell them that the kitchen is maxed out,” she said. “We had one night where the kitchen had 30 to 40 orders going, and they were already 45 minutes behind.”

When the pandemic first caused mass shutdowns, most restaurants would have begged for the same problem. Now, restaurants like Mill River are finding that they can’t capture the demand as a result of constrictions in the labor market and supply chain problems amid expanded customer expectations of takeout and delivery services.

Many restaurants have adjusted prices upward to deal with the rising food costs caused by the nationwide supply chain issues.

The struggles to keep up with demand could even be holding back downtown development. City Manager Dominic Cloud said he’s started conversations with to-be restaurant owners about finding downtown spaces, but they’re hesitant about taking the chance if they can’t find staff.

“It’s a balancing act,” Fitzgerald said. “Every weekend, my husband and I look at what we can do. You want to be able to serve all your customers, but you can’t have them waiting too long or they’re not going to come back.”

A path out of such difficulties has yet to present itself. Fitzgerald said she’s not sure whether mask mandates will come back with new variants this winter, or if there will be a return to normal in the summer.

Staffing issues, due to the newly dubbed “Mass Resignation,” don’t seem to be letting up anytime soon, and the Federal Reserve expects supply chain issues and inflation to continue into next year.

“It’s still dynamic out there,” Ric Lavallee, owner of Nourish in St. Albans, said. “I think businesses here did a really good job adapting, and if you look at it, we didn’t lose a lot of major restaurants. It’ll be interesting to see what next year brings.”

Searching for employees

In June and July, three fourths of restaurant operators said finding and keeping employees was their top concern, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Vermont businesses especially, have been having trouble filling shifts. A CareerCloud study, which examines Bureau of Labor Statistics data, estimated that the state has the fourth-largest labor shortage among the states with 1.59 jobs available per unemployed person.

Vermont lawmakers have already established a relocation grant targeting in-demand workers. With restaurant staffing issues quickly becoming a major problem for the state, the program is now offering to cover up to $7,500 in moving costs for any fast-food workers, waiters, cooks, bartenders, first-line supervisors, dining room attendants, dishwashers and restaurant hosts willing to make the move to the Green Mountain State.

Local restaurant owners, however, have said they’ve mostly been able to make do despite the increased demand.

Fitzgerald said Mill River usually downsizes for the winter anyway because the cold weather closes down its outside seating, and they’re gearing up for a takeout-heavy winter.

Other restaurants, such as Mimmo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, have simply curbed the number of days they’re open.

“When things were really bad, we had shortages, We had to close down Sunday. In Essex, we also close down on Monday,” Domenico Spano, owner of Mimmo’s, said.

Reducing hours or cutting services has been a common trend. Park Side Grill in Enosburg Falls, for example, has gone curbside-only due to low staffing levels and encourages calling ahead for orders with its daily Facebook posts.

Adjusting to the shutdown

Many of the restaurant industry’s problems began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Murphy, owner of Twigg’s in downtown St. Albans, remembers those first days back in March 2020.

“We thought we were done,” he said. “We were ready to close the doors.”

Gov. Phil Scott’s “stay at home” order ground everything to a halt. But Murphy — a natural optimist — ran with it. When restaurants were allowed to open again, he embraced the new set of rules.

He bought a delivery truck and turned servers into delivery drivers. Inside the restaurant, he tore down walls and replaced them with takeout stations.

Such a reaction was a concept Murphy had already been familiar with when he reconfigured his first restaurant attempt, an upscale bistro, into the gastropub that Twigg’s is today. Basically, he responded to the community, he said.

Eventually, most restaurants jumped on board with new models.

“[Takeout] is more important now,” Spano said. ”We had to. It’s become another station really. … Before, there’d be several jobs in customer service, greeting customers and seating them. Now we have dedicated staff for just takeout.”

Entirely new restaurants even built themselves on the new rules.

On Center Street, Nourish opened with takeout as the main option. Its grab-and-go approach kept operating costs down, and Nourish found a wide audience with its vegan speciality items.

“We don’t have indoor seating, so we had to look at what was good for us,” Lavallee said.

Almost two years after the nationwide disruptions, restaurants that made it work are flourishing as demand skyrockets.

In the first quarter of the pandemic, Franklin County restaurants had been on the losing end with an almost 25% reduction in sales in comparison to the same time the previous year, according to Vermont meals tax receipts.

By 2021, Franklin County restaurants increased sales by 4% in comparison with their 2019 numbers. In St. Albans alone, the jump was 14%.

For Twigg’s, Murphy said the restaurant is now having regular nights dwarf the busy nights from pre-pandemic. At the same time, he hasn’t been able to find a new line cook for the last year.

Takeout and delivery

While restaurants work to keep kitchens fully staffed, they’re also seeing the pandemic mainstay of takeout become a more important factor in day-to-day operations.

Many restaurateurs see it continuing, since customers have come to expect it from the pandemic’s early days.

Mimmo’s new takeout window has been a hit with people looking for the service, Spano said.

“We’ve gotten feedback from customers that say they like the change,” he said. “We always try to find the silver lining. We find the good things from any situation.”

More takeout also forced Mimmo’s to become more sophisticated on the technology side, with cloud- based payment systems.

We can’t function without them," he said. "It requires additional tools to stay in business.”

At Nourish, Lavallee recently purchased an electric bike for the restaurant to update his approach to delivery. He expects it to be available when the warm weather returns.

“I think delivery is going to continue,” he said. “[Customers] are continuing to call at home. People are busy with kids and work, and the pandemic caused a lot of changes.”

St. Albans has also recently seen DoorDash come to town. For local restaurants, however, the service isn’t always a good fit due to their already slim profit margins.

Instead, Lavallee said he’d rather institute his own service instead of relying on an outside company as Nourish relies on the face-to-face community connections made by the restaurant employees.

“We realized we’d lose our profit and lose our connections with the customer,” he said. “[Customers] really like the people here, and we want to be there.”

It’s a point echoed by Murphy’s approach to Twigg’s. He praises the community relationships for much of Twigg’s pandemic-related successes.

“Restaurants are more important today then they ever were for communities,” Murphy said.